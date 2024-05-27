German Retailers Take Most Honours In PLMA Salute To Excellence Awards

German retailers won a total of 19 awards in the 2024 International PLMA Salute to Excellence Awards, announced to coincide with PLMA's 'World of Private Label' event in Amsterdam.

REWE Group, which one nine awards, and Rossmann, which took six honours, helped to ensure that Germany was the most decorated country at the annual event, followed by Denmark and Italy, which earned 13 awards each.

Dutch and French retailers won seven awards each, while retailers in Spain, Portugal and Ireland were each presented with six awards each.

Other award winners hailed from United Kingdom, Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Türkiye, Ukraine, China, South Africa and Thailand.

Quality And Innovation

“These retailers have successfully responded to the changing wants and needs of today’s shopper,” commented PLMA President Peggy Davies. “They are providing not just quality and affordability but also innovative food and non-food products that reflect current lifestyle trends.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 550 private-label items from 72 retailers in 23 countries were submitted to the competition, with a total of 99 food and non-food products named among the winners.

The international panel of judges for the Salute to Excellence Awards included former retailers, chefs, marketing professionals, nutritionists, and journalists.

Health And Sustainability

Commenting on the judging process, one of the judges noted the increased focus on sustainability, health and wellness, as well as recyclability, among the entrants.

“Every year suppliers perform better in sustainability and health," the judge commented. "Increasing attention to this across the board is really paying off, given the products and packaging that were submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More FSC paper packaging, especially in the diaper department, is being used, and many manufacturers use plastic made from recycled material."

All winners of the PLMA 2024 International Salute to Excellence Awards will be displayed at the Idea Supermarket section during PLMA's World of Private Label trade show, which takes place in Amsterdam on 28 and 29 May.

Full List Of Winners

The full list of winners includes Albert Heijn (The Netherlands); Albertsons (USA); ALDI (The Netherlands); Aldi (Italy); Aldi Inc. (USA); AS Watson (The Netherlands); Auchan (France); Salling Group (Denmark); Coop Danmark A/S (Denmark); Kremmerhuset (Norway); Vita (Norway); Carrefour (Spain); Carrefour (France); Central Food Retail (Thailand); Circle K (USA); Continente/MC (Portugal); COOP Italia (Italy); Coop Norge (Norway); Coop Trading (Denmark); CRAI Secom (Italy); Dagrofa (Denmark); Desarrollo de Marcas (Spain); DESPAR (Italy); Dirk Rossmann (Germany); EDEKA(Germany); EROSKI (Spain); Etos (The Netherlands); EVA (Ukraine); Globus (Germany); Jerónimo Martins Polska S.A (Poland); M Commerce Group (China); Marks & Spencer (United Kingdom); MD S.p.A. (Italy); METRO (Germany); Metro (Türkiye); Migros (Türkiye); Migross (Italy) Musgrave Retail Partners (Ireland); New Seasons Market (USA); PAM Panorama (Italy); PENNY (Germany); Pingo Doce (Portugal); PLUS Retail B.V. (The Netherlands); REMA 1000 (Denmark); REWE Group (Germany); Rohlik Group (Czech Republic); Shandong Quanfuyuan Commercial Group (China); Vega Società Cooperativa (Italy); VéGé Retail (Italy); and Woolworths (South Africa).