52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

German Retailers Take Most Honours In PLMA Salute To Excellence Awards

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
German Retailers Take Most Honours In PLMA Salute To Excellence Awards

German retailers won a total of 19 awards in the 2024 International PLMA Salute to Excellence Awards, announced to coincide with PLMA's 'World of Private Label' event in Amsterdam.

REWE Group, which one nine awards, and Rossmann, which took six honours, helped to ensure that Germany was the most decorated country at the annual event, followed by Denmark and Italy, which earned 13 awards each.

Dutch and French retailers won seven awards each, while retailers in Spain, Portugal and Ireland were each presented with six awards each.

Other award winners hailed from United Kingdom, Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Türkiye, Ukraine, China, South Africa and Thailand.

Quality And Innovation

“These retailers have successfully responded to the changing wants and needs of today’s shopper,” commented PLMA President Peggy Davies. “They are providing not just quality and affordability but also innovative food and non-food products that reflect current lifestyle trends.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 550 private-label items from 72 retailers in 23 countries were submitted to the competition, with a total of 99 food and non-food products named among the winners.

The international panel of judges for the Salute to Excellence Awards included former retailers, chefs, marketing professionals, nutritionists, and journalists.

Health And Sustainability

Commenting on the judging process, one of the judges noted the increased focus on sustainability, health and wellness, as well as recyclability, among the entrants.

“Every year suppliers perform better in sustainability and health," the judge commented. "Increasing attention to this across the board is really paying off, given the products and packaging that were submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More FSC paper packaging, especially in the diaper department, is being used, and many manufacturers use plastic made from recycled material."

All winners of the PLMA 2024 International Salute to Excellence Awards will be displayed at the Idea Supermarket section during PLMA's World of Private Label trade show, which takes place in Amsterdam on 28 and 29 May.

Full List Of Winners

The full list of winners includes Albert Heijn (The Netherlands); Albertsons (USA); ALDI (The Netherlands); Aldi (Italy); Aldi Inc. (USA); AS Watson (The Netherlands); Auchan (France); Salling Group (Denmark); Coop Danmark A/S (Denmark); Kremmerhuset (Norway); Vita (Norway); Carrefour (Spain); Carrefour (France); Central Food Retail (Thailand); Circle K (USA); Continente/MC (Portugal); COOP Italia (Italy); Coop Norge (Norway); Coop Trading (Denmark); CRAI Secom (Italy); Dagrofa (Denmark); Desarrollo de Marcas (Spain); DESPAR (Italy); Dirk Rossmann (Germany); EDEKA(Germany); EROSKI (Spain); Etos (The Netherlands); EVA (Ukraine); Globus (Germany); Jerónimo Martins Polska S.A (Poland); M Commerce Group (China); Marks & Spencer (United Kingdom); MD S.p.A. (Italy); METRO (Germany); Metro (Türkiye); Migros (Türkiye); Migross (Italy) Musgrave Retail Partners (Ireland);  New Seasons Market (USA); PAM Panorama (Italy); PENNY (Germany); Pingo Doce (Portugal); PLUS Retail B.V. (The Netherlands); REMA 1000 (Denmark); REWE Group (Germany); Rohlik Group (Czech Republic); Shandong Quanfuyuan Commercial  Group (China); Vega Società Cooperativa (Italy); VéGé Retail (Italy); and Woolworths (South Africa).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

REMA 1000’s Lasse Lindner On Finding A Balance With Private Label
REMA 1000&rsquo;s Lasse Lindner On Finding A Balance With Private Label
2
Features

Lekkerland’s Lukas Ziegler On The Role Of ‘Smart Engineering’ In Private Label
Lekkerland&rsquo;s Lukas Ziegler On The Role Of &lsquo;Smart Engineering&rsquo; In Private Label
3
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

K-Group’s Tuuli Luoma On Private-Label’s Growth Possibilities
K-Group&rsquo;s Tuuli Luoma On Private-Label&rsquo;s Growth Possibilities
4
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

Halyna Obodets Of RUSH LLC Discusses The Retailer's Private-Label Positioning
Halyna Obodets Of RUSH LLC Discusses The Retailer's Private-Label Positioning

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com