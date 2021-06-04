Globus To Move To 'Ohne Kükentöten' Eggs By End Of 2021

Published on Jun 4 2021 7:29 AM in Private Label tagged: Germany / Eggs / free range eggs / Globus / World News / Chick killing

Globus will source all own-brand eggs from suppliers that are not linked to the culling of male chicks by the end of 2021.

Currently, the German retailer is offering 'ohne Kükentöten' eggs in its organic, private-label six-pack SKU.

These eggs are souced from farms practicing the 'Bruderhahn' approach, which ensures that males chicks are reared after hatching.

Free-range eggs in packs of six and ten will be the retailer's next offering from farms following this practice.

Globus aims to meet animal welfare standards and ensure the appropriate handling of male and female chicks in the supply chain for its own-brand eggs.

'Bruderhahn'

Isabella Kettner, sustainability officer at Globus SB-Warenhaus, said, "Our company's commitment to the well-being of the male chicks goes back a long way. As one of the first retailers to support the development of the 'Bruderhahn' concept at an early stage, we now want to get more deeply involved in animal welfare."

"Our customers [have been] very receptive [towards] this initiative, we were able to sell almost nine million eggs with the origin 'Bruderhahnaufzucht' (rearing of male chicks) last year."

Animal Welfare

Globus already has a long-standing cooperation with its trading partner Alnatura in the field of animal welfare.

Alnatura collaborates with organic farmers who raise female and male chicks from laying hen breeding in specialized rearing farms.

As soon as the roosters reach their intended weight, their meat is processed into products, creating a cycle appropriate for animal welfare.

Globus has also stocked eggs from the 'Haehnlein' initiative on its shelves since October 2018.

Male chicks from the'Haehnlein' initiative grow up to become guide or broiler chickens in a species-appropriate manner.

These chicks are raised in a more suitable environment and have the more free space for movement and outdoor exposure.

The cost of rearing the male chicks is covered by adding a few cents to the price of the eggs from the same farm.

