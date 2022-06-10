PLMA Announces Winners Of 2022 International ‘Salute to Excellence Awards’

Sustainable products dominated the list of retailers that won the 2022 International ‘Salute to Excellence’ Award from PLMA for innovation and quality in private-label food, wine and non-food categories.

“The large number of sustainable and environmentally friendly products demonstrate the commitment of retailers to a greener planet,” said Peggy Davies, president of the Private Label Manufacturers Association.

The 78 award-winning food and non-food products were selected by international panels of judges, including former retailers, chefs, nutritionists and journalists.

Nearly 450 products, introduced in the past year, by 51 retailers in 20 countries were submitted for consideration.

Out of the 78 awards, 27 awards went to retailers in Germany (14) and Italy (13), while France and The Netherlands won eight awards each.

The remaining 35 awards were divided between retailers from Ireland, Scandinavia, Iberian Peninsula, Turkey, South Africa and China.

German drugstore chain Dirk Rossmann walked away with the highest number of awards (seven) for innovation in food and non-food categories.

It was followed by Monoprix from France, Aldi from The Netherlands, Musgrave Retail Partners from Ireland and Woolworths from South Africa with five awards each.

MD Stores in Italy, Eroski in Spain, Globus Markthallen in Germany and Carrefour in Turkey were honoured with four awards each.

In the Food category, winning products included Axfood’s Garant Pasta Sauce with Grana Padano and Lemon; Eroski’s Fresh Gourmet Salad with fresh compartments; and Monoprix’s Gourmet Foie Gras de Canard, among others.

In the Non-Food category, winning products included Dirk Rossmann’s Eco Freude refill cleaning concentrates; and Monoprix’s Washable and Reusable Double-Sided Make-up Remover Pads, among others.

International 'Salute to Excellence Wine Awards'

The International 'Salute to Excellence' Awards also featured private-label wines.

More than 80 wines from 13 retailers in seven countries were considered. Wines were judged by varietal, style and appellation for best quality and best value in 16 categories.

A special mention was awarded for innovative packaging. The judges included a Master of Wine, sommeliers, wine writers and retail industry professionals.

Dutch retailers earned 18 wine awards in total. Italy and Spain ranked second with five awards each; and Portugal was recognised thrice.

Denmark, which participated in the competition for the first time, earned a 'best quality' award in French & German Reds for Dagrofa’s La Croix Jocas 6.0 Ventoux A.O.P. 2016.

To view the complete list of winners, visit www.plmasalute.com.

