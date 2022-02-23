Poland’s Eurocash Group Launches Own-Brand Pet Food Range

Polish retailer Eurocash Group has launched a new private-label dog and cat food range under the TULA brand.

The range is available in Eurocash Cash & Carry wholesalers, on the eurocash.pl platform and in select stores cooperating with the group.

The meat-based range, comprising 15 dry and wet food SKUs, provides balanced nutrition for pets.

The range is available in chicken, lamb, beef, pork or salmon variants with select SKUs containing vegetables, herbs, fruit, vitamins and micronutrients.

The wet food sachets contain inulin - a prebiotic that supports the digestive system of animals.

The dry food contains vitamin D3 for strong bones and healthy teeth and vitamin E, which supports the immune system of dogs and cats.

Packaging

The product packaging features modern design in natural shades of green and brown, with photos depicting the relationship between animals and their owners.

Anna Gorzelańczyk, director of private-label department at Eurocash Group, said, “We wanted to create a brand that would meet the needs of even the most demanding animal owners. This is exactly what TULA is about: quality, health and also full of closeness and positive emotions.

“The main message of the brand focuses on the relationship of the owner with his pet, and on promoting a long and healthy life of dogs and cats alongside their owners.”

TULA Pet Food

TULA has achieved high ratings in consumer research, the company noted.

The response to taste tests for the TULA brand has also been positive, the retailer noted.

The brand was designed following an analysis of the needs of dog and cat owners, and in consultation with the owners of shops cooperating with Eurocash.

Poland has more than 14 million cats and dogs, and 40% of pet owners rely on ready-made food.

Last year, the pet food market in Poland was worth nearly PLN 3 billion.

In the next four to five years, pet food will be in the top 10 most-bought products in the FMCG category, Eurocash said citing GfK estimates.

