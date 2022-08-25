Private Label Ousting Big Brands As Cost-Of-Living Crisis Grows

August 25, 2022 8:58 AM

Tomasz Łuksza, who took over his father's Polish confectionary business just over a decade ago, has a problem he's not unhappy about: European supermarkets want more gummy bears and chocolate-covered marshmallows than he can make.

"We're seeing at least two times the demand of last year and we can't take all the orders," said Łuksza, managing director and owner of 3 Topole, which supplies the private label brands of French retail giant Carrefour and several other European supermarkets.

Private-label sales have been on the rise for years, but a global cost-of-living crisis driven by soaring energy prices appears to be turbo-charging the trend.