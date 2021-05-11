Change Of Leadership Planned At Netto Polska As Tesco Transformation Begins

Discount chain Netto has announced that it plans to appoint a new chief executive for its Polish operation, as the process of transforming the recently-acquired Tesco Poland operation gets underway.

In a statement, the group announced the departure of CEO Janusz Stroka, who has been leading the company since 2018, with Mark Nielsen, a member of Netto parent Salling Group's executive committee installed as a temporary replacement, while the business searches for a new CEO.

Commenting on Stroka's departure, Netto International chief executive Michael Løve said that he did an "excellent job" for the discounter during his tenure, having "strengthened the organisational structure of the chain, significantly improved its image and implemented our new concept of Netto 3.0 stores".