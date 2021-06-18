Commodity Inflation Likely To Have No Impact On Tesco’s Product Pricing

UK retailer Tesco, which announced its first-quarter results today, does not anticipate a price rise due to commodity inflation.

Speaking at a conference call, CEO Ken Murphy said, "We have seen commodity inflation work its way through the supply chain, interestingly we have also seen a couple of elements of deflation.

"While there is no doubt that it's something we have always had to manage, at this point, we do not anticipate it impacting pricing. We are working hard to mitigate any potential inflation that may come through."