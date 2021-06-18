Commodity Inflation Likely To Have No Impact On Tesco’s Product Pricing
Published on Jun 18 2021 3:02 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Trending Posts / Tesco / Pricing / Paywall / First Quarter 2021 / Commodity Inflation
UK retailer Tesco, which announced its first-quarter results today, does not anticipate a price rise due to commodity inflation.
Speaking at a conference call, CEO Ken Murphy said, "We have seen commodity inflation work its way through the supply chain, interestingly we have also seen a couple of elements of deflation.
"While there is no doubt that it's something we have always had to manage, at this point, we do not anticipate it impacting pricing. We are working hard to mitigate any potential inflation that may come through."
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.
A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!