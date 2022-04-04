Free From Functional & Health Ingredients Returns To Barcelona

The free-from market continues to enjoy a surge in popularity, with consumers increasingly embracing eco-friendly and free-from alternatives.

In 2020, free-from value sales increased by 16.9% to break the £1 billion (€1.18 billion) ceiling. This growth continued throughout 2021, with early reports showing demand soaring by 19.6% (£496.1 million).

It is against this backdrop that Free from Functional Food & Health Ingredients (FFF&HI) returns to the Fira, Barcelona, from 7-8 June 2022.

The event, which bills itself as the ultimate free-from, organic and vegan experience, is anticipated to host more than 320 exhibitors showcasing thousands of innovative products and brands, from over 53 countries globally.

This year’s FFF&HI will provide brands, retailers and food manufacturers with a one-stop-shop for all their free-from, functional food and health ingredient needs, with the likes of Alifarma, Muesli-Up, DCS Free From, Dafco, and Airos Gluten-Free showcasing the very best products and latest innovations from within these sectors.

Brands and ingredients will also be on show by location. The event’s country pavilions will capture the trends and innovations showcased by suppliers, spanning Austria, Bolivia, Chile, Finland, Denmark, Sicily, Thailand, Korea, and more.

Alongside a stellar line-up of exhibitors, the event will host a dedicated conference programme featuring academics, researchers, and consultants from across the functional food and health ingredients industry.

Divided into three streams – including Free From Retail, Vegan and Plant-Based and Supplier and Insight – attendees can gain insights into contemporary topics such as sustainable packaging, start-up branding, healthy bakery ingredients, consumer behaviour post-pandemic and more.

The conference will draw visitors from within the sector, eager to explore how they can add a crucial point of difference to their business.

With a full line-up set to be announced, early speaker confirmations include representatives from Innova Market Insights, HRA Global, Lantern, University of Barcelona, Spanish industry association AECOC, and Union Vegetariana Spain.

Commenting on this year’s event, event director Ronald Holman said, “Industry research shows that the sector is well and truly booming thanks to greater consumer concern about health and wellbeing post-COVID, so we are excited to help our visitors and exhibitors capitalise on this.

"There will be lots of networking opportunities enabling those within the industry to reconnect and make new contacts, as well as vast learning opportunities through our popular conference. This year’s event is sure to be the best yet, enabling top professionals in the industry to engage and plan for the future as we emerge from the depths of the pandemic.”

