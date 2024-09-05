Groceryshop 2024 To Return To Las Vegas This October

Groceryshop 2024 is now just around the corner, running from 7–9 October in fabulous Las Vegas.

It’s the world’s leading event for grocery and CPG innovation and digital transformation and is set to attract 5,000 attendees from more than 70 countries this year.

Groceryshop seeks to unlock new insights, share fresh research, and enable targeted connections and cooperation around four big themes in global grocery and CPG retailing:

Seizing new adjacent revenue stream opportunities, with a focus on retail media;

Building profitable and resilient businesses, focused on technologies that can unlock new efficiencies and savings, and understanding changing customer needs;

Implementing and scaling AI applications, with case studies of GenAI use cases delivering ROI;

Delivering unified commerce in grocery with seamless stores that have a strong digital throughline and diving into the future roles of physical grocery stores.

The primary route for these conversations is Groceryshop's content programme, which will feature over 50 different themed content sessions over the three days.

All attendees can choose from over 33 hours of content, featuring more than 165 senior speakers.

Every speaker at Groceryshop is hand-picked by the Groceryshop Content Team for their insights and alignment to the agenda.

It’s a 100% editorial process, with no pay-to-play on the core agenda. For the 2024 edition, the Keynote speaker line-up includes:

Frans Muller, President & CEO, Ahold Delhaize;

Chris Nicholas, President & CEO, Sam's Club;

Anton Vincent, President, North America & Global Ice Cream, Mars Wrigley;

Fidji Simo, CEO & Chair, Instacart.

At Groceryshop, it’s more than just talking about the future of retail; the community actively creates it.

All retailers and FMCG participants attending have the opportunity to join Groceryshop's exclusive Table Talks programme – peer-to-peer discussions on specific topics.

Over 450 technology innovators will be showcasing their grocery solutions.

New for 2024 is the Groceryshop Store of Tomorrow, an opportunity to get hands-on with tools and technologies that will share the next generation of physical grocery stores.

More information on Groceryshop can be found here.

Get your tickets here before prices increase at midnight (PST) on Friday, 13 September.

This article was written in partnership with Groceryshop.