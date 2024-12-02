Lidl Reaches 700 Stores In Spain, Relaunches Scan & Go In Belgium

Discounter Lidl has simultaneously opened seven new stores in Spain, bringing its total number of supermarkets in the country to 700.

This expansion, involving an investment of €45 million and creating over 160 jobs, has consolidated Lidl's presence in six Spanish autonomous communities, the company noted.

The seven new stores are located in Benalmádena (Málaga), Yaiza (Lanzarote), Algemesí (Valencia), Benidorm (Alicante), Gernika (Vizcaya), Cambados (Pontevedra), and León.

Highlights include the reopening of a 1,400 square metre store in Algemesí, and the restoration of a historically significant building for a new store in Gernika, the company's first in the Basque Country.

Expansion Plans

Lidl España aims to open approximately 40 stores between March 2024 and February 2025.

The company’s recent logistics expansion includes a new distribution centre in Constantí (Tarragona) and ongoing construction of a major warehouse in Martorell (Barcelona).

This latest expansion aligns with the company's goal of reaching 1,000 stores in the country, announced by its previous general manager, Ferran Figueras.

Lidl has invested €480 million in the opening of 60 stores between 2023 and 2024, 20 of which opened their doors last year.

Lidl Belgium

Meanwhile, Lidl is restarting its self-checkout programme in Belgium after a previous trial highlighted the need for improved technology.

Three stores (Couillet, Hamme-Mille, and Lokeren) will launch the new self-checkout system this year, with a broader rollout planned for the coming years.

Scan & Go aims to improve shopping speed and efficiency, responding to customer demand for quicker checkout experiences.

While customers can opt for self-scanning and electronic payment, traditional cashier lanes will remain available for cash payments and assistance. Lidl emphasises that staff will be present to support customers using the self-checkouts.