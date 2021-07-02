ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Bring In The Army: Food Group's Call To Relieve UK Truck Driver Crisis

Published on Jul 2 2021 1:29 PM in Retail tagged: UK / Food / Supermarkets / Premier Foods / Driver Shortage

Bring In The Army: Food Group's Call To Relieve UK Truck Driver Crisis

Premier Foods, one of Britain's biggest food companies, has called on the government to consider using the army to distribute goods to help relieve a severe shortage of truck drivers.

Last week, industry leaders warned Britain could face gaps on supermarket shelves this summer and an "unimaginable" collapse of supply chains after the pandemic and Brexit led to a shortage of more than 100,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.

At a meeting on Monday between officials from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and food industry representatives, Premier Foods' delegate asked the government to consider using the army to distribute supplies, given that some military personnel hold HGV licenses.

Details of the meeting were first reported by ITV News.

Haribo and Danone were among the latest to cite delivery challenges in the UK due to the shortage of truck drivers.

'One Of Many Ideas'

“This was one of many ideas put forward in an industry brainstorming session," a spokesperson for Premier Foods, which owns brands including Mr Kipling, Bisto, Ambrosia and Paxo, said on Friday.

"At Premier Foods, we have plans in place to manage the situation within our supply chain.”

A spokesman for Britain's Ministry of Defence said it had not received a formal request to provide support.

At the DEFRA meeting Chris Hall, head of logistics at Asda, Britain's third largest supermarket group after Tesco and Sainsbury's, said the grocer was "just about keeping our head above water".

Advertisement

He warned however that any spike in demand this summer would "give us significant challenges and disruption".

'Minor Disruption': BRC

Industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said the fall in HGV driver numbers has resulted in minor disruption to some supply chains.

"Supermarkets are working closely with their suppliers to ensure that consumers still have access to the same great selection of goods," said Andrew Opie, the BRC's director of food and sustainability.

"The government must rapidly increase the number of HGV driving tests taking place while also looking for a longer-term solution to this issue."

The government has said most of the solutions are likely to be commercial and from within industry.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

British Driver Shortage Worsens, As PM 'Dodges Question'

British Driver Shortage Worsens, As PM 'Dodges Question'
EU agrees Three-Month Ceasefire With UK In 'Sausage War'

EU agrees Three-Month Ceasefire With UK In 'Sausage War'
Asda Launches 'Express Delivery' Service

Asda Launches 'Express Delivery' Service
Euro 2020, Good Weather Help Maintain Strong UK Grocery Sales: Nielsen

Euro 2020, Good Weather Help Maintain Strong UK Grocery Sales: Nielsen
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Edeka Südbayern Sees LFL Sales Growth Of 14.2% In 2020 Fri, 2 Jul 2021

Edeka Südbayern Sees LFL Sales Growth Of 14.2% In 2020
Carrefour Expands Pickup Collaboration Fri, 2 Jul 2021

Carrefour Expands Pickup Collaboration
Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years Fri, 2 Jul 2021

Groupe Casino, Deliveroo Extend Partnership For Two Years
British Driver Shortage Worsens, As PM 'Dodges Question' Fri, 2 Jul 2021

British Driver Shortage Worsens, As PM 'Dodges Question'
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN