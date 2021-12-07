REWE Announces Partnership With SK Gaming

REWE has extensive experience in sponsorship, including as a nutrition partner of the DFB national teams.

As the main and shirt sponsor of 1. FC Köln, the retailer is already a partner of FC Köln's FIFA team in the virtual Bundesliga.

The next step is now taking place with the sponsorship of SK Gaming, the retailer noted, as e-sports has developed very strongly in recent years. It is reaching a young, active target group, to which the chain also wants to present itself as an attractive employer.

Lionel Souque, CEO of the REWE Group, said, "E-sports is a dynamically growing digital sport, both nationally and internationally, which will continue to gain in attractiveness, especially for young target groups, in the next few years and which has great potential for growth.

"We are very pleased that we, as a Cologne-based company, are taking the next step in our e-sports activities together with the Cologne-based company SK Gaming and that we can further expand our expertise in e-sports with this strong partner."

SK Gaming

SK Gaming is one of the top e-sports organisations and one of the best-known brands in the world in the competitive video game space.

Founded in 1997, 'Schroet Kommando' has grown from a passionate group of friends to a successful e-sports company with offices in Cologne and Berlin.

In the past two decades, SK Gaming has won more than 60 championship titles and prize money worth millions in many disciplines.

SK Gaming teams and players take part in the League of Legends European Championship, the Prime League, the Clash Royale League, and the Brawl Stars Championship.

Alexander T. Müller, managing director of SK Gaming, added, "As a Cologne-based company, the partnership with REWE is of course a matter close to our hearts.

"We are therefore particularly looking forward to going together in the future and being able to fall back on a regionally and nationally strong partner with a lot of experience in the nutrition sector - who not least share a love for 1. FC Köln."

Read More: REWE Group Unveils A Supermarket On A Train

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.