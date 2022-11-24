Subscribe Login
Retail

REWE Suspends Contract With German Football Association Over Armbands Row

Share this article

Retailer REWE Group has suspended its sponsorship of the German Football Association (DFB), after FIFA cracked down on players wearing 'OneLove' armbands in support of diversity at the Qatar World Cup.

The move by REWE, which boasts group-wide annual sales of €76.5 billion, makes it the first sponsor to take action after FIFA threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband at the World Cup.

'We Stand Up For Diversity'

"We stand up for diversity - and football is also diversity. We live this position and we defend it," said REWE Group chief executive Lionel Souque. "FIFA's scandalous attitude is absolutely unacceptable."

The decision reflects Germans' negative mood towards the tournament both online, with the hashtag #BoycottQatar2022 trending on Twitter in Germany.

Almost half of Germans are in favour of sponsors and politicians boycotting the event and more than two thirds see a visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the tournament as unnecessary, a University of Hohenheim survey showed on Monday.

REWE told the DFB in October it did not want to continue their partnership, but after the armband decision it wanted to distance itself from FIFA's position and waive its advertising rights under their agreement.

'After the current decisions of FIFA and the statements of FIFA President Infantino, however, the company sees itself called upon to clearly distance itself from FIFA's position,' it noted.

Read More: Most Brands 'Priced Out' Of World Cup Sponsorship, Study Finds

'We Stand By Your Side'

It said that it was wishing the German national team and all players every success for the World Cup, and that a special collectors' album released for the tournament would now be given away free of charge.

"We stand by your side and root for you!" Souque added.

Germany kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Japan earlier this week.

Several soccer associations had said their team captains would wear the 'OneLove' armband in Qatar. But the associations from Germany, England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Denmark said on Monday they would drop those plans following FIFA's warning.

The DFB said on Tuesday associations backing the armband were faced with "extreme blackmail," and it had scrapped plans for players to wear it because it was unfair for them to shoulder the consequences.

Read More: Banning Alcohol From Sale At World Cup Stadiums Could Prove Costly For FIFA

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Swiss Retailers Migros And Coop Announce Wage Increases For 2023
2
Retail

Studenac Commences Integration Of Pemo and Lonia Stores
3
Retail

Ahorramas Opens Two Stores In Madrid
4
Retail

Lidl Unveils First Electric Car Charging Station In France
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com