ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Russia's Magnit Sees Revenue Up 9.6% In Second Quarter

Published on Jul 29 2021 8:29 AM in Retail tagged: Russia / Magnit / Dixy / Jan Dunning / World News

Russia's Magnit Sees Revenue Up 9.6% In Second Quarter

Russian retailer Magnit has said that shopper behaviour is starting to normalise, with the group reporting an acceleration in like-for-like sales in its second quarter.

For the quarter, Magnit reported a 9.6% increase in total revenue, to RUB 424.3 billion (€4.88 billion), with net retail sales increasing 9.1% year-on-year.

Like-for-like growth was up 5.2%, driven by 10.0% traffic growth and a 4.4% reduction in average basket size.

However, the group said that among its existing customer base, it is seeing more frequent shopping visits, as well as signs of 'trading up' in some areas.

Sales Growth Accelerates

”Despite the strong comparable performance last year, we delivered a very good set of results for the second quarter," commented Jan Dunning, chief executive. "Sales growth accelerated across all formats, underpinned by further growth in LFL sales and rapid expansion. I am pleased to see mature stores as a key driver of these improvements.

"Consumer behaviour and shopping patterns are now normalising. Since June we have seen healthy LFL performances, with positive ticket and traffic development."

Gross profit increased by 5.5% year-on-year to stand at RUB 99.5 billion for the quarter, with a margin of 23.4%.

During the period, the company opened a net new 444 stores, opening 519 new outlets (including 308 convenience stores, one supermarkets and 210 drugstores) and closing 75 stores.

Advertisement

It also continued its store refurbishment plan, redesigning 143 stores, including 131 convenience stores and 12 supermarkets. As of 30 June, some 74% of its convenience store estate, as well as 34% of supermarkets and 59% of drugstores, are either new or refurbished. The group has also sought to bolster its online capabilities.

Magnit Completes Dixy Acqusition

Since the end of the quarter, the group has completed its acquisition of the Dixy retail chain, comprising 2,477 stores largely in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

"Continuous improvement of sales densities, sustainable margins, better cash generation and flexible financial position allowed us to speed up organic expansion and take advantage of a unique and value-accretive M&A opportunity through the acquisition of Dixy," Dunning added.

"This is a strategically important transaction for Magnit that dramatically changes our market positioning. Integration of such large business and extraction of synergies will, of course, take time and effort, however, our ambitious long-term targets remain unchanged and may be achieved even a bit earlier."

It also recently announced a delivery partnership with online player Wildberries.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Russia's Lenta Sees Marginal Increase In Sales In H1, Online Sales Surge

Russia's Lenta Sees Marginal Increase In Sales In H1, Online Sales Surge
Russia's Magnit Completes Acquisition Of Dixy Group

Russia's Magnit Completes Acquisition Of Dixy Group
Putin's Drive To Tame Food Prices Threatens Grain Sector

Putin's Drive To Tame Food Prices Threatens Grain Sector
Magnit Enters Dagestan With Two New Stores

Magnit Enters Dagestan With Two New Stores
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar Thu, 29 Jul 2021

French Consumer Spend Returning To Normal, But Habits Remain Changed: Kantar
Repsol Sees Second-Quarter Profits Bounce Back, As Lockdowns Ease Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Repsol Sees Second-Quarter Profits Bounce Back, As Lockdowns Ease
Jerónimo Martins' Profit Soars 79% In First Half Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Jerónimo Martins' Profit Soars 79% In First Half
Groupe Casino Reports Improved Sales Momentum, As Q2 Sales Slip Back Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Groupe Casino Reports Improved Sales Momentum, As Q2 Sales Slip Back
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN