Shoprite Sees Sales Up In Core South Africa Business, Despite Liquor Store Closures

Published on Sep 7 2021

Shoprite has reported full-year sales growth of 9.3% in its core South African business, despite the prolonged closure of its LiquorShop business due to COVID restrictions.

The Supermarkets RSA arm reported R133.9 billion (€7.88 billion) in sales in the year to 4 July, which the group said was thanks to a 'combined effort' from its Shoprite and Usave businesses, which saw sales increase 8.8% and its Checkers and Checkers Hyper businesses, where sales grew 10.9%.

Its LiquorShop business was closed for 144 days of the financial year, as a result of coronavirus measures, it noted.

"This growth is a testament to our loyal customers and the relentless commitment of our team who ensured we delivered unsurpassed value, either in-store or digitally, throughout the year," commented Pieter Engelbrecht, Shoprite chief executive.

