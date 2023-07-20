SuperValu, Centra Cut Carbon Emissions By 9% In 12 Months

Irish retailers operating SuperValu and Centra stores have reduced carbon emissions by 9%, a year on from the launch of the €25-million Musgrave Sustainability Fund, Musgrave Group has announced.

Both retailers aim to achieve a 12% reduction in emissions by end of 2023 and reach net-zero by 2040.

Ian Allen, managing director of SuperValu and Centra commented, "Our stores are at the heart of communities around Ireland, and we are proud that our network of SuperValu and Centra retailers we are on track to reach our carbon reduction goal by the end of this year.

"Our retailers have shown real passion and enthusiasm to continue to lead by example and implement sustainability measures across their leading supermarket and convenience stores."

Carbon Emissions Reduction

So far, the carbon reduction achieved across SuperValu and Centra stores is equivalent to planting over 260,000 trees, Musgrave Group stated.

By the end of this year, more than 26,500 solar panels will be installed across 63 SuperValu and 36 Centra stores, generating the equivalent amount of electricity to power almost 3,500 homes entirely for a year.

More than 90 SuperValu stores will have solar panels by the end of 2025, the company added.

Allen added, "Over the month of June some retailers saw 30% or more of the electricity they used come from solar panels they installed on their roofs, this is sustainability in action. We are on track and are seeing constant efficiencies and improvements being made across our retail network.

"Consumers want us to do more, and we are focused on doing this and working with our retail partners to make every community a sustainable community. We want to make a real-lasting legacy for generations to come."

Musgrave Group has invested €27.7 million to date, which includes the fund combined with investments from SuperValu and Centra retailers.

The total SuperValu and Centra retailer investment across the whole of Ireland is estimated to reach approximately €50 million once the fund is complete.

Musgrave has pledged to invest €50,000 per SuperValu store and €25,000 per Centra store towards this project in the Republic of Ireland.

Select Sustainability Initiatives

Stores across Ireland have implemented select sustainability initiatives based on specific needs and set-up.

These include upgrading freezers and refrigeration units, LED lighting retrofit, solar panels, and electronic shelf edge labels (eSEL).

Cormac Quish of Quish’s SuperValu Tramore said, "The changes we have made in store as a result of our store revamp and the sustainability fund investment have allowed us to achieve a 59% carbon reduction and 40% reduction in electricity."