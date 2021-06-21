ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Tesco's First-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said

Published on Jun 21 2021 8:41 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Tesco / Shore Capital / What The Analysts Said / Paywall / AJ Bell / Money.co.uk / Retail Economics / Third Bridge

Tesco's First-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said

Tesco has reported a 1.0% increase in like-for-like group sales in the first quarter of its financial year, with its UK business seeking like-for-likes up 0.5%.

Commenting on its performance, Ken Murphy, chief executive, said, “We delivered a strong performance in the first quarter, even as we lapped the high demand of last year due to the pandemic."

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed the retailer's performance.

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Commodity Inflation Likely To Have No Impact On Tesco’s Product Pricing

Commodity Inflation Likely To Have No Impact On Tesco’s Product Pricing
Tesco's Q1 Results Announcement: What To Look Out For

Tesco's Q1 Results Announcement: What To Look Out For
Europe Making Headway Against UN SDGs, Although Climate, Clean Energy Progress Slow

Europe Making Headway Against UN SDGs, Although Climate, Clean Energy Progress Slow
Food and Beverage M&A Deals Rose By More Than A Third In 2020

Food and Beverage M&A Deals Rose By More Than A Third In 2020
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

US Retailers Line Up Deals To Take On Amazon Prime Day Frenzy Mon, 21 Jun 2021

US Retailers Line Up Deals To Take On Amazon Prime Day Frenzy
Aldi Denmark To Open Its 'Largest' Outlet Mon, 21 Jun 2021

Aldi Denmark To Open Its 'Largest' Outlet
Norway's Competition Authority Closes Purchase Prices Investigation Mon, 21 Jun 2021

Norway's Competition Authority Closes Purchase Prices Investigation
Former Tesco Executives Square Up In Private Equity Bid For Morrisons Mon, 21 Jun 2021

Former Tesco Executives Square Up In Private Equity Bid For Morrisons
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN