Tesco has reported a 1.0% increase in like-for-like group sales in the first quarter of its financial year, with its UK business seeking like-for-likes up 0.5%.

Commenting on its performance, Ken Murphy, chief executive, said, “We delivered a strong performance in the first quarter, even as we lapped the high demand of last year due to the pandemic."

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed the retailer's performance.