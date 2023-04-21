Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains in Slovakia

Food prices have soared in Slovakia in recent months – according to the Slovak Statistics Office, prices were 28.6% higher year-on-year in February 2023.

Inflation in the food sector is being driven by "increased costs at all levels of the agri-food vertical," Filip Kasana, vice president of trade union Zväzu Obchodu, noted in April. "Rising food prices are dominantly influenced by the increased cost of energy, fuel, and the fluctuating prices of agricultural commodities on the stock market, as well as the growth of the minimum wage and wage supplements."

Suppliers have also weighed in on the inflation debate, suggesting that higher costs are mainly being driven by factors outside the country, and that the Slovak government should be doing more to support domestic producers.

Here's an overview of the top ten supermarket retail chains in Slovakia, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Tesco

Turnover: €1.39 billion (2021)

Tesco, which has had a presence in Slovakia since 1996, operates 155 stores across the country, under formats such as Tesco Express, Tesco Superstore, Tesco Extra and others. It reported a turnover of €1.39 billion in 2021.

2. COOP Jednota

Turnover: €1.62 billion (2021)

COOP Jednota, which reported a turnover of €1.62 billion in 2021, operates 2003 stores across Slovakia as of last year.

3. Lidl

Turnover: €1.51 billion (2021)

Discounter Lidl has been operating in Slovakia since 2004, and has quickly risen to become a prominent player, boasting 153 stores in the country as of last year. Lidl reported a turnover of €1.51 billion in Slovakia as of 2021.

4. Kaufland

Turnover: €1.29 billion (2021)

Kaufland, which like Lidl is also owned by the Schwarz Group, operates 74 stores across Slovakia. Kaufland reported a turnover of €1.29 billion in 2021.

5. Billa

Turnover: €714 million (2021)

Part of Germany's REWE Group, Billa operates 155 stores across Slovakia, having had a presence in the country since 2003. Billa reported a turnover of €714 million in 2021.

6. Metro C&C

Turnover: €417 million (2021)

Wholesaler Metro operates six stores in Slovakia, as of 2022. The cash-and-carry group reported a turnover of €417 million in 2021.

7. Labas

Turnover: €306 million (2021)

Labas is a Slovakian supermarket chain that operates 32 stores across the country. Founded in 1992, the retailer reported a turnover of €306 million in 2021.

8. Terno

Turnover: €189 million (2021)

With a turnover of €189 million in 2021, Terno is one of the longest-standing supermarket groups in Slovakia. It currently boasts 126 stores across the country.

9. Nitrazdroj

Turnover: €55 million (2021)

Nitrazdroj is a Slovakian retail chain that operates 29 stores across the country. It reported a turnover of €55 million in 2021.

10. Róbert Gašparík

Turnover: €16 million (2021)

Specialist butcher Róbert Gašparík operates 26 stores across Slovakia as of last year. The group reported a turnover of €16 million in 2021.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine