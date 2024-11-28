52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Companies Lead The Way In Cage-Free Egg Transition, Study Finds

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Companies Lead The Way In Cage-Free Egg Transition, Study Finds

UK companies are leading the way in transitioning to cage-free eggs, with around 75% of the market already cage-free, a new report has revealed.

Compassion in World Farming's EggTrack 2024 report includes in-country company ‘spotlights’ to showcase how companies in the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Poland are progressing toward their 2025 commitments.

The so-called spotlights identify companies as 'leaders' (already 100% cage-free), 'in progress' (on track to reach 100% by 2025), 'at risk' (of missing the 2025 deadline) and 'laggards' (have a commitment but are not reporting or have regressed on their progress).

The UK spotlight comprises 40 companies with 19 featured as leaders, including Waitrose, M&S, Sainsbury’s, The Co-operative Food, Greggs, McDonald’s and Pizza Express.

Seven companies have been identified as 'in progress', including Tesco and Whitbread, while Asda and Lidl are amongst the 11 companies 'at risk'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laggards include One Stop, Greene King, and SPAR (UK) Ltd.

Dr Tracey Jones, global director of food business at Compassion in World Farming stated, “To get hens out of cages, the UK Government must step up and enact legislation that supports market transition and drives the change needed for all food companies to only source and sell cage-free eggs and ends the production of caged eggs in the UK once and for all.”

Other Countries

In France, 70% of the market is already cage-free. The study identifies 10 companies as leaders including Danone Group, Pret A Manger, and McDonald’s France.

Nine companies were found to be 'in progress' including Aldi France, Groupe Casino and LDC. Elsewhere, 12 were listed 'at risk' and nine as laggards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian market is 66% cage-free, with 11 companies, including Barilla, Aldi Italy and Lidl Italy recognised as leaders. Seven were found to be 'in progress', including Carrefour Italy, Ferrero and Gruppo Selex, while five were listed as laggards.

In Poland, only two companies were listed as leaders - Biedronka and Zabka.

With only 30% of the market cage-free, five companies were identified as 'in progress' including Carrefour and Lidl.

The cage-free market in Spain has reached 33% with only three companies listed as leaders - GB Foods, Grupo Avícola Rujamar and Lidl Espana.

ADVERTISEMENT

EggTrack Report

Several years ago, Compassion in World Farming launched its EggTrack report to monitor the progress of the world’s largest food companies in meeting their voluntary cage-free egg commitments.

It includes shell eggs (own-brand and branded) and egg products across global regions (US, Europe and the UK and Asia-Pacific).

EggTrack not only recognises these commitments but also promotes market transparency by encouraging year-on-year progress reporting on the transition to cage-free eggs, Compassion in World Farming added.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

87% Of Spanish Retailers Expect To See Growth In Value Sales This Year
87% Of Spanish Retailers Expect To See Growth In Value Sales This Year
2
Retail

Australia Introduces Bill Imposing Fines For Supermarket Misconduct
Australia Introduces Bill Imposing Fines For Supermarket Misconduct
3
Retail

Just Eat Takeaway To Delist From London Stock Exchange
Just Eat Takeaway To Delist From London Stock Exchange
4
Retail

Supermarket Loyalty Scheme Prices Offer Genuine Savings, UK Watchdog Says
Supermarket Loyalty Scheme Prices Offer Genuine Savings, UK Watchdog Says

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com