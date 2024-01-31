52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

UK's Morrisons Core Earnings Up 6.5% On Improving Sales Trend

By Reuters
British supermarket group Morrisons reported a 6.5% rise in core earnings for its 2022/23 year, helped by an improving trend in underlying sales which it said reflected sharper prices and the appeal of a new loyalty scheme.

Morrisons, owned since 2021 by US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, said its core earnings, or underlying EBITDA, was £970 million (€1.1 billion) in the year to 29 October 2023. Full-year total revenue, excluding fuel, increased 2.7% to £14.9 billion (€17.4 billion).

The group, led since November by former Carrefour France boss Rami Baitiéh, said fourth quarter like-for-like sales, ex fuel, were up 3.3%, a sixth straight quarter of improvement.

'Reinvigorate, Refresh And Strengthen'

Baitiéh stated that Morrisons is developing plans to “reinvigorate, refresh and strengthen Morrisons and to start a new  chapter – which begins with our customers.”

“Across the business we are listening hard to  what our customers are telling us and taking action, and we are just beginning to see our customer satisfaction scores improve. This will be the bedrock of our next chapter,” he said.

Jo Goff, CFO, added, “This has been a year of steady progress as we continued to invest in price, customer service, loyalty and made further improvements in our own brand range and in quality.”

Market Share

Morrisons is, however, losing UK grocery market share, ending 2023 with 8.8%, down 30 basis points on the year, according to researcher Kantar.

Kantar's data has shown Morrisons underperforming rivals, including market leader Tesco, No. 2 Sainsbury's and the German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl.

In 2022, Morrisons was overtaken as Britain's fourth-largest supermarket by market share by Aldi.

The retailer announced a deal to sell its petrol forecourts portfolio to Motor Fuel Group, which is also majority-owned by CD&R. Proceeds of about £2 billion will be used to pay down debt and invest in the business.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

