Unicoop Tirreno And Coop Centro Italia To Merge Into Unicoop Etruria

Italian cooperatives Unicoop Tirreno and Coop Centro Italia are merging to form Unicoop Etruria in a move that seeks to create a more competitive and influential force in the retail market in Central Italy.

The merger process has been initiated with approval from both cooperatives' boards. Member meetings will be held in February to formally approve the changes.

The new cooperative will have over 800,000 members and will be one of the largest in Italy. It will combine the strengths of both Unicoop Tirreno and Coop Centro Italia, leveraging their existing resources and customer bases.

Based in Piombino, Unicoop Tirreno has over 510,000 members, 3,500 employees, and 98 supermarkets across Tuscany, Lazio, and Umbria.

Elsewhere, Coop Centro Italia has over 270,000 members, and 2,300 employees, and operates 76 stores in Umbria, Lazio, Marche, and Abruzzo.

This merger aligns with the broader goals of the Coop network to enhance cooperation and consolidate its position in the market.

Simonetta Radi, president of Unicoop Tirreno, stated, "The nascent cooperative will be a solid and forward-looking reality, committed to offering products and services at the best market conditions, to protecting purchasing power, promoting solidarity and safeguarding the environment.

"In short, the new cooperative, Unicoop Etruria, will continue to evolve and to do so it will start from its origins which today more than ever are current and vital."

New Governance Model

The new governance model will empower members by giving them a stronger voice in decision-making through a clear separation of roles between member representation and management.

As the merger process moves forward, the two cooperatives are already working together to enhance social initiatives and improve operational efficiency in areas like logistics, IT and purchasing.

Unicoop Firenze has expressed interest in reviewing the cooperative structure to further streamline operations and better serve the needs of members and consumers.

An industrial plan will outline the way forward for Unicoop Etruria over the next three years. This plan focuses on improving the sales network and ensuring the cooperative remains a leader in the region, adapting to changing market conditions and consumer needs.

Both cooperatives have faced challenges in recent years. Unicoop Tirreno, after years of struggling, implemented a recovery plan in 2020, gradually reducing losses.

It achieved a consolidated net profit of €1.9 million in 2024 and increased gross retail sales by 4% to €877.9 million. Coop Centro Italia was also undergoing a reorganization process to address its own operational and financial challenges.