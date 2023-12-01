88% Of Consumers Have Purchased Products Based On Influencer Recommendations: Study

A study by creator marketing platform Vamp has found that 88% of consumers say that they have purchased something based on an influencer recommendation in the past six months, with influencer marketing most effective among the 18-34 age group.

Vamp conducted the study alongside Atomic Research, asking adult consumers in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia and the UAE for their opinions on influencer marketing.

For those in the 18-34 age cohort, influencer marketing is ranked higher than TV advertising, digital advertising, radio advertising and billboards, whereas for those aged 45 to 54, TV was cited as the most influential marketing channel, with influencers placing second (18%).

The older respondents were, the less they trusted influencer content, the study found.

Respondents said that the best influencer content was found on Instagram (34%), followed by YouTube (27%) and TikTok (18%), with just 2% saying that they found good content on X/Twitter. At the same time, for those aged 18-24, TikTok is the most popular platform, while 24-44 year olds prefer YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Extract The Most Value'

“The days of marketers questioning whether influencer marketing is a legitimate channel are over,” commented Aaron Brooks, co-founder and president of Vamp. “ Now they're concentrating on how they extract the most value and results from the efforts. In case this is still in doubt by anyone, a great source to speak to are the audiences being targeted by influencer marketing, the consumers.

“The fact 88% of consumers have purchased something due to a creator's content in the last six months is yet more evidence that this channel is becoming a major player in the worlds of marketing and advertising."

UAE Influencers

According to the survey, influencers hold the greatest influence in the United Arab Emirates, where 93% of respondents have made a purchase based on influencer recommendations.

In terms of the type of content that consumers were looking for, 49% of respondents in Italy are interested in product demonstrations, while the French prefer ambassador-style content (28%), and both UAE and Spain show a preference for multiple brand/products content. Consumers in the UK prefer a mix of both while 61% of Australians are most attracted to objective views.