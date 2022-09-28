Carrefour Poland Uses eRobots To Sell Select Products

Carrefour Poland, together with its strategic partner PepsiCo, has launched a pilot promotional programme in Poland using self-driving eRobots.

Two devices selling Pepsi beverages and Lay's chips can already be seen in Carrefour stores located in the Westfield Arkadia and Galeria Wileńska shopping centres in Warsaw.

Sylwester Mroczek, manager of the retail formats and concepts development department at Carrefour Poland, commented, "The new interactive 'Kerfus' eRobots are another example of innovation in Polish commerce, which we have implemented to broaden the shopping experience of consumers.

"Through the interaction of the eRobots with shoppers, we are building positive associations of customers with the promoted brands, as well as supporting sales in real terms, because the promoted products are at their fingertips."

eRobots At Carrefour Poland

By implementing this 'high-tech' solution, PepsiCo and Carrefour are initiating a positive change to further enhance the shopping experience of Polish consumers, the retailer noted.

The companies hope the interactive robots will be a decisive step towards applying innovative technologies in retail sales.

The 'Kerfus' eRobots, featuring the branding of Pepsi and Lay's, encourage customers to purchase products from both brands.

The devices are used to support sales, but are also designed to make shoppers curious and encourage them to interact with the robots.

The robots are fully safe, with specially designed sensors that automatically stop when a human approaches and near obstacles.

Mariusz Janiec, head of network customers at PepsiCo Poland, said, "As one of the leaders in the grocery industry, we strive to offer pioneering solutions that will support consumers' purchasing decisions, and make the work of our cooperating outlets easier.

"When the Carrefour chain, a key customer of our products, proposed engaging mobile robots, we said it was worth exploring their possibilities. We want to make the shopping experience of consumers of our products more interesting and bring a smile to consumers' lips."

Innovative Sales Techniques

Both partners in the initiative wish to promote a new sales approach to the consumer.

During shopping trips, shoppers will remain the central figure with the product coming to the customer.

The robots will be a particularly useful for promoting product novelties as they are highly effective in getting customer attention with mobility ensuring visibility across the store.

Both PepsiCo and the Polish retailer predict that robots in marketing and sales will soon be much more popular thanks to modern technology and the availability of such devices on the market.

