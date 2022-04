April 12, 2022 8:39 AM

While it continues to post strong revenue growth, Deliveroo's inability to turn a profit is likely to make investors grow somewhat impatient, analyst Dan Thomas of Third Bridge has said.

“Despite seeing a huge surge in revenues since the pandemic Deliveroo continues to be unprofitable," Thomas commented. "The big question is how long investors will tolerate such a situation in a more demanding funding environment."

Margin Expectations