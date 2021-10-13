ESM Magazine

Euan Jarvie Named President Of IRI EMEA Region

Published on Oct 13 2021 11:55 AM in Technology tagged: Retail / IRI / media / Appointment / EMEA / World News / Euan Jarvie

IRI has announced the appointment of Euan Jarvie as the president of its Europe, Middle East and Africa region, effective immediately.

In this role, Jarvie will drive strategy, commercial activity operations and financial performance for the EMEA region, and oversee its assets, alliances and partnerships.

Jarvie will also join IRI’s executive leadership team.

IRI is an innovative and fast-growing provider of technology, data and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail, and media sectors globally.

'A Dynamic And Charismatic Leader'

Commenting on the appointment, Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer of IRI, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Euan [Jarvie], a dynamic and charismatic leader with a unique set of management skills, to IRI.

"Euan [Jarvie] possesses exceptional business development and transformational experience, financial and commercial strategy expertise, talent and team-building vision, and a uniquely successful global client and stakeholder management focus. He also has a proven track record of maintaining partnerships and guiding strategy for start-up, turnaround and acquisition groups in global markets, making him an excellent fit for IRI and this role."

'An Experienced Professional'

Jarvie is an experienced professional who recently served as the chief executive officer of Dentsu International for the UK and Ireland.

In this role, he led the second largest group in Dentsu International’s global organisation and oversaw an acceleration programme of innovation and growth.

He was also responsible for creating a programme that delivered improvements of almost $100 million and led the transformation of the market-leading capabilities in customer experience, creative and media agencies.

Previously, he served as president of global clients at Dentsu and led and won many of the world’s largest advertising accounts, including Mondelēz, JLR and Beiersdorf.

Before joining Dentsu, Jarvie spent nearly 18 years with global media agency MediaCom, serving in various roles, including chief operating officer of EMEA, chief client officer and chief operating officer of the USA, and founding director of the MediaCom operations in Scotland and Ireland.

Jarvie stated, "I am tremendously excited to join IRI and work in tandem with Kirk [Perry] and the rest of the talented team at IRI to drive performance, motivation and morale within the EMEA region.

"IRI has built strong relationships with its existing customers and partners within the region, and I look forward to continuing the company’s acceleration toward its future goals."

