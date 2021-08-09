ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Germany's Delivery Hero Takes Stake In UK Rival Deliveroo

Published on Aug 9 2021 10:55 AM in Technology tagged: Germany / Deliveroo / Food Delivery / Delivery Hero

Germany's Delivery Hero Takes Stake In UK Rival Deliveroo

Germany's Delivery Hero has taken a 5.09% stake in online food delivery rival Deliveroo, which has driven the UK-based company's share price to its highest since listing on the stock market in March.

Shares in Deliveroo, which disclosed the holding in a stock market notice on Monday, rose more than 6% to 345 pence. They were priced at 390 pence in its initial public offering (IPO).

Deliveroo saw orders using its platform rise 88% during the second quarter of this year, it said in July.

Competitive Landscape

Online food platforms such as Delivery Hero, Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com have benefited from a surge in demand during pandemic lockdowns, but some analysts question how much of that business will persist as restaurants reopen.

A race into new markets and early moves towards consolidation have resulted in a number of cross-shareholdings in the sector.

Founded in 2011, Delivery Hero operates in about 50 countries worldwide, with particular strength in Asia, where it owns the foodpanda brand.

It does not operate in Britain - Deliveroo's largest market - after selling its Hungryhouse business to Just Eat in 2016.

Advertisement

However, after later consolidation in Germany, it does own a 7.4% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com.

It also owns a 37% stake in Spain's Glovo, which is considering its own listing in about three years.

Deliveroo To Exit Spain

At the end of July, Deliveroo announced plans to cease its operations in Spain, which accounted for approximately 2% of its market in the fist half of this year.

"The decision to propose ending our operations in Spain is not one we have taken lightly," commented Hadi Moussa, chief business officer, international, Deliveroo "We want to thank all of the restaurants who work with Deliveroo in Spain, as well as our fantastic customers. Particular thanks goes to the thousands of brilliant, hard-working riders who chose to work with Deliveroo, as well as our talented and committed employees. They will be supported throughout the consultation period."

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tönnies To Keep Ownership Structure Unchanged

Tönnies To Keep Ownership Structure Unchanged
German Retail Sales Jump, Online Shopping Declines

German Retail Sales Jump, Online Shopping Declines
Netto Marken-Discount Pledges Better Animal Welfare Standards

Netto Marken-Discount Pledges Better Animal Welfare Standards
German Beer Sales Decline By 2.7% In First Half

German Beer Sales Decline By 2.7% In First Half
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

How Can Grocery Stores Benefit From Mobile Device Management? Fri, 6 Aug 2021

How Can Grocery Stores Benefit From Mobile Device Management?
The Need For Speed – How Yandex.Lavka Is Seeking To Raise The Bar For Grocery Delivery Thu, 5 Aug 2021

The Need For Speed – How Yandex.Lavka Is Seeking To Raise The Bar For Grocery Delivery
Alibaba Misses Revenue Estimates In Q1 As E-commerce Growth Slows Tue, 3 Aug 2021

Alibaba Misses Revenue Estimates In Q1 As E-commerce Growth Slows
Estonia's Bolt Raises €600m To Bolster Quick-Delivery Push Tue, 3 Aug 2021

Estonia's Bolt Raises €600m To Bolster Quick-Delivery Push
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN