November 17, 2021 7:19 AM

Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said that the number of orders through its platform in the third quarter of its financial year were up 239% on the corresponding quarter last year.

Some 56.2 million orders were delivered in Q3 2021, up from 16.6 million in Q3 2020. Compared to the second quarter, order numbers were up 37%.

Shoppers Turning To Online