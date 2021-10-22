Poland's Żabka Trials 'Jush' Home-Delivery App

Published on Oct 22 2021 11:55 AM in Technology tagged: Online Shopping / Poland / Zabka / Zabka Jush / Zabka Future / Lite E-Commerce

Żabka has entered the online shopping market with the new Jush application as part of its recently launched Lite e-Commerce start-up.

Zabka Jush is a home delivery application and will undergo a pilot in the Polish capital, Warsaw.

Zabka Jush

The Lite e-Commerce startup operating within the Żabka Group is responsible for the implementation and development of e-commerce solutions.

The Jush application will make its debut in Warsaw on iOS, and customers will be able to order in parts of Śródmieście, Stara Ochota, Wola, and Ursynów initially.

The service will be expanded to other districts of the capital, and in the future Żabka hopes to extend it to other cities in the country.

Ultimately, the entire process, from placing the order to the courier's arrival, is to take up to 15 minutes.

Consumers can choose from a range of 1,300 products from the Żabka chain of stores.

Tomasz Suchański, president of the management board and CEO of Żabka Group, commented, "Forecasts indicate that in the coming years the e-commerce market will grow in double digits. This is determined by customers who expect fast, ultra-modern and convenient online solutions, tailored to their daily needs.

"Bearing these expectations in mind, we are effectively expanding the Żabka Group's portfolio with new, unique businesses such as Maczfit, Dietly.pl and now Lite e-Commerce start-up."

E-Commerce Solutions

The launch of the Jush application is another step towards building the market potential of the Żabka Group, the retailer added.

The group is looking to expand its presence in the e-commerce market, which has seen acceleration in Poland and across the world.

In recent months, the retailer has expanded its horizons to include companies in the dietary catering industry, such as Maczfit and Dietly.pl.

Lite e-Commerce has recently been established as part of Żabka Future along with a team of external managers.

Żabka Future is responsible for finding, creating, and developing businesses that will enable the group to build an ecosystem of modern convenience solutions.

Tomasz Blicharski, vice president of the management board, managing director of Żabka Future, added, "Until a few years ago, no one expected that ordering and delivering a product would be possible in one day. Nowadays, thanks to q-commerce, customers can shop at home even in a quarter of an hour.

"As part of the Lite e-Commerce start-up, we focus on the development of the new Żabka Jush service in order to guarantee the highest standards of service and maximum convenience of use. We want to reach the customer in a short time, so that he receives his purchases 'right now'."

Article by Conor Farrelly.