Unlock Retail Promotion Secrets: Free Access To Exclusive Webinar Recording

Consulting for Retail is offering retail professionals free access to a recording of its recent webinar on optimising promotional strategies in today’s competitive market, co-hosted with Movens Advisory. The webinar features industry experts discussing the tools and tactics transforming retail promotion.

As competition in the retail industry intensifies, the ability to plan effective promotions is more critical than ever. In collaboration with Movens Capital, Consulting for Retail hosted a webinar titled Next-Generation Integrated Promotion Planning in Retail, which brought together top experts to address key challenges in this area.

Featuring insights from Maciej Kraus of Movens Advisory and Stan Krupnik from Consulting for Retail, this session explores the latest advancements in promotion planning through technology-driven strategies.

Strategic Insights From Industry Experts

In the webinar, Maciej Kraus shares actionable perspectives based on his experience with grocery, DIY and pharmaceutical chains.

He discusses how innovative promotion techniques across various channels can build customer loyalty and profitability without eroding brand value.

Through real-world examples, Maciej demonstrates how carefully crafted promotions can help retailers manage competitive pressures effectively and boost revenue.

Advanced Digital Tools For Promotion Planning

Stan Krupnik dives into the practical application of advanced digital tools that streamline promotional planning and execution. By leveraging AI-powered forecasting, integrated business intelligence (BI) platforms and predictive analytics, he shows how these technologies enable retailers to personalise promotions, accurately predict demand, and adjust pricing in real time.

His insights are invaluable for meeting evolving market demands and maximising promotional effectiveness.

Real-World Applications From Leading Global Retailers

The session also highlights how major retailers like Walmart, Sephora and Tesco are utilising AI and Big Data to enhance their promotional strategies.

These companies are at the forefront of applying technology to improve loyalty programmes, personalise customer experiences, and streamline operations across various sales channels.

For those looking to strengthen their promotional strategies or gain fresh insights into retail challenges, this webinar provides valuable knowledge and practical solutions.

