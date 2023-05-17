VertiFarm Gears Up For Its Second Edition In September

Following its successful debut, VertiFarm – the informative international show focusing on next-level farming and new food systems – will be back, from 26 to 28 September 2023, at Messe Dortmund, with a detailed range of products and services for decision-makers and players in the agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries.

Visitors will discover new approaches and fresh ideas for one of the global challenges of our time: ensuring sustainable future supplies of local and healthy fresh food.

The show’s conceptual and technical sponsors include the Association for Vertical Farming (AVF), the Westphalia & Münsterland branch of the North Rhine-Westphalia Retailers’ Association, the Retail Industry Climate Protection Campaign, the Westphalia & Lippe Agricultural Association, and the German Pharmaceutical Industry Association (BPI).

Exhibitors from Norway, Sweden, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, North and South America, Asia and beyond will be presenting trends, new technologies, and systems related to new-style cultivation techniques, giving a good overview of the world of aquaponics and hydroponics.

The two-day summit of the Association for Vertical Farming will be held once again, as part of the show.

It will see well-known scientists joining investors and representatives from the industry and government to discuss and inform audiences in the areas of science and research, technology and sustainability, and food and cities.

Click here to attend the AVF Summit, avail of an early-bird discount, and save nearly 50%.

Tickets to the convention will be available until 20 June at the early-bird rate of €280 (instead of €500). For AVF members, the price is €200. This also includes admission to VertiFarm on both days.

The second edition of VertiFarm will also include an extensive support programme with instructive knowledge modules, some of which will be interactive.

In addition to experts from agriculture, science and industry, as well as representatives from various start-ups, suppliers also have the opportunity to enrich the stage programme with exciting technical or keynote talks on certain focus topics.

Businesses wishing to present their products and services at VertiFarm can register and get more information here.

All updates and developments concerning the show can be found on VertiFarm’s LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram channels, as well as its website and newsletter.

