Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients, the European platform for free from, organic, vegan, functional and ingredient food industries, recently celebrated its 10th edition in Amsterdam, with a large number of attendees and mainstream retailers.

Thousands of key decision makers including representatives from Lidl, Aldi, SPAR, Plus, Carrefour, Dekamarkt and more, passed through the doors throughout the two-day event.

More than 5,400 visitors from more than 60 countries around the world attended to meet with almost 300 suppliers, to learn about the very latest product innovations and discover the future trends that will dictate the course of the industry in the coming years.

At the event, Brand of the Year was awarded to Austrian company Landgarten GmbH & Co. The company, which was set up in 1989, offers the development, manufacturing and refinement of innovative snacks and the finest treats for the body and soul. Runner-up for Brand of the Year went to LilaLou Biscuits.

The Product of the Year category prize went to Spanish company Sanygran, with its vegan tuna product. Runner up was Zero Carb Company with its Zero Carb Bread product.

The Newcomer of the Year award went to Intolerants, a company that offers a variety of vegan and gluten-free products, including a gluten-free, vegan, sugar free egg alternative. The runner up for the Newcomer award was Veggie Crumbz, which offers an innovative way of frying.

Elsewhere, chocolate maker Bonvita took home the Lifetime Achievement award. Its products are Fair Trade, 100% vegan and gluten free, with the company using rice milk instead of cow’s milk.

Commenting on the success of the exhibition this year, Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients event director, Ronald Holman said, "We have been completely blown away again by the response to the exhibition this year, compared to last year.

"Not only did it surpass all our expectations in terms of visitor and exhibitor figures, but most importantly, the atmosphere among attendees was extremely positive."

For more information on the Free From Functional & Health Ingredients Expo, which returns to the FIRA Barcelona from 30-31 May 2023, visit www.barcelona.freefromfoodexpo.com.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.