Norwegian Seafood Exports See 'Explosive Growth' In July: Seafood Council

Published on Aug 4 2021 12:04 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Seafood / Fish / Norway / Paywall / Norwegian Seafood Council

Norwegian seafood exports grew by 21% year-on-year in July 2021, amounting to NOK 9.5 billion (€910 million), according to the latest data from the Norwegian Seafood Council.

The value of seafood exports has amounted to NOK 63.3 billion (€6.07 billion) in the year to date, which is 9% more than the same period last year.

Tom-Jørgen Gangsø, director of market insight and market access with the Norwegian Seafood Council, said, "Measured by value, this July is the best ever for Norwegian seafood exports. Salmon continues its growth trajectory from June, while we have also experienced a sharp increase in exports of snow crab and king crab."

"There are fewer restrictions related to the pandemic in a number of markets this summer when compared to last year. This has a positive effect on the demand for healthy, sustainable and tasty seafood from Norway," Tom-Jørgen Gangsø added.

