Aldi Targets 50 Store Openings In Spain This Year

Discounter Aldi has opened ten new stores in Spain since the start of the year, with two new openings planned in May, in Madrid and the Balearic Islands.

In the period from January to April, the discounter opened new outlets in Alzira (Valencia), Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia, Galicia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

With the opening in Alzira, Aldi has opened three new stores in the Valencia region in less than a month, taking its total in the Valencian Community to 67 supermarkets.

Store Target

During 2023, Aldi Spain, which is part of Aldi Nord, plans to open close to 50 new stores nationwide, including its entry into Melilla for the first time, as well as new openings in Galicia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Asturias.

At the same time, Aldi will continue to strengthen its presence in key regions such as Madrid, Andalusia, Valencia and Catalonia, which will account for almost half of the openings planned for this year.

Food Waste Reduction

Over the past year, Aldi Spain has managed to avoid the waste of more than 6,400 tonnes of food, thanks to the introduction of a 30% discount on products with a short shelf life.

The action, lasting from April 2022 to March 2023, included over 3,620 tonnes of fresh meat and fish, nearly 1,130 tonnes of dairy products, more than 670 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables and nearly 910 tonnes of refrigerated foods.

Customer Numbers

Elsewhere, Kantar data shows that Aldi was the supermarket chain that has seen the highest growth in Spain during 2022, adding 1.05 million new customers from March 2022 to March 2023.

Aldi also increased its penetration rate by 5.4%, the highest growth in the sector, with 36.5% of Spanish households now shopping at Aldi.

The main pulling points for Aldi customers are the proximity of stores (25%), the good value for money of its products (23%) and low prices (21%), Kantar's study found.

Aldi offers nearly 2,000 SKUs in Spain, 86% of which are private label and 80% of which are of Spanish origin.

