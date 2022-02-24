Dutch Retailer Jumbo Unveils 'Long-Term Plan' For Growth

Dutch retailer Jumbo has announced plans to adjust its management structure and expand its omnichannel approach as part of a new 'Long-Term Plan' unveiled by management.

Under the terms of the plan, the number of management tiers at the business will be decrease from three to two – consisting of a supervisory board and a management board, which will be led by Frits van Eerd as general manager.

The board of directors will be discontinued, with directors Colette Cloosterman-van Eerd and Ton van Veen added to the Supervisory Board.

Expand Omnichannel Presence

Jumbo is seeking to put 'even greater emphasis' on expanding its presence in omnichannel, as well as improving the quality of its range of 'fresh, healthy and sustainably produced food at low prices', the group said.

It is also seeking to simplify its business processes, invest in digitalisation and improve its ICT and data processing capabilities.

“With these adjustments, we are entering the next phase at Jumbo," van Eerd said in a statement. "In a relatively short period of time we have worked our way up to becoming a financially healthy organisation with a strong market position. We want to not only maintain this, but also expand it further.

"We can only do this if we continue to respond sharply to the changing wishes and needs of the customer."

New Management Team

As of March 28, the renewed management team at Jumbo will consist of Frits van Eerd (general manager), Cees van Vliet (operations), Frances Franken (commercial), Ralph Bertrand (formula), Tim Hehenkamp (tech & data), Claire Saes (HR) and Peter van Erp (finance).

"Now that we are entering the next development phase, I look forward to implementing our ambitious multi-year plan with the new management team,;" operations director Cees Van Vliet commented.

Jumbo recently signed a strategic partnership with food delivery firm Gorillas, and has also expanded its home delivery hub network in recent months.

