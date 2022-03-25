Europe’s Fastest-Growing Grocery Product Categories 2022: IRI

March 25, 2022 9:28 AM

ESM’s annual Europe’s Fastest-Growing Categories report, in association with IRI, examines how the biggest grocery categories were affected by two years of pandemic restrictions and changing consumer habits, and what the future holds.

In the five years that ESM has been publishing the Europe’s Fastest-Growing Categories report, produced in association with IRI – a global leader in Big Data, predictive analytics, and forward-looking insights for consumer, retail and media companies – the retail sector has had to deal with many unprecedented challenges, not least a global pandemic that finally appears, two years on, to be on the wane.

However, the road ahead is far from clear, with inflation on the rise around the world, not to mention supply chain bottlenecks, labour shortages, and an escalating conflict in Ukraine that could well shape the socio-political landscape for some time. In short, disruption is likely to be the ‘new normal’ for many years to come.