Supermarket chain Morrisons has posted a 2.7% increase in like-for-like sales in the first quarter of its financial year, a performance it has described as 'robust' given the tough comparatives with the corresponding period last year.

"We've had an encouraging start to the year, with positive like-for-like sales and some good momentum across Morrisons both on a one and two-year view," commented David Potts, Morrisons chief executive.

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance: