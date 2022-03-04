M&S Suspends Shipments To Russia, More Retailers Pledge Support For Ukraine

Marks & Spencer has suspended shipments to its Turkish franchisee's Russian business following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said in a statement.

FiBA Group has worked in partnership with the UK retailer since 1999. It operates 48 M&S stores in Russia and 10 in Ukraine as well as stores in Turkey.

M&S said it was building on its existing support for UNICEF UK's Ukraine appeal with a £1.5 million (€1.8 million) package of aid.

'This is made up of a kickstart £0.5m donation to UNHCR with a further £0.5m for matched fundraising for all our global colleagues and double donations on Sparks transactions to support UNICEF; and activation of till-point and online giving in the UK,' the retailer said.

'We are also providing practical help through UNHCR; donating 20,000 units of coats and thermals for families in need totalling a further £0.5m.'

German Retailers Pledge Support

In Germany, Schwarz Group, which operates the Lidl and Kaufland chains, has pledged a €10 million donation to support humanitarian measures both in Ukraine and for refugees fleeing the conflict.

This is an increase on the €3 million the retailer has already pledged to the cause.

"It is important for the Schwarz Group of companies to live up to their responsibility as a large trading company,' it said in a statement. 'Fast and unbureaucratic help is now the top priority.'

Fellow German retailer REWE Group has said that it is making aid packages available for refugees that arrive in Germany, working closely with its operations in Austria, Lithuania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia, Hungary and Poland on providing support.

Logistics support for the aid packages is being provided by toom Baumarkt and REWE Group logistics.

Jerónimo Martins Makes Donation

Elsewhere, Portuguese retailer Jerónimo Martins has said that it has made a donation of €5 million to five organisations that are assisting refugees.

The retailer has donated €1 million to the Polish Red Cross, €1 million to Caritas Polska, €1 million to Polish Humanitarian Action, €1 million to Polish Medical Mission and €1 million to SOS Children’s Village in Poland.

The donation, worth around PLN 24 million in local currency, builds on the PLN 10 million that the retailer's Biedronka brand have put in place in recent days.

