Aldi Launches New Campaign On Price-Performance Competence

Published on Oct 6 2021 6:55 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Grocery / Aldi Süd / Aldi Nord

Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd have launched a new campaign that will focus on their core competencies – price-performance ratio and the large selection of products.

With the 'Just the right thing for every moment', campaign, the discounters will address families in particular, and prove themselves to be a reliable and inexpensive  partner for everyday needs.

Price-Performance Ratio

At Aldi, customers will find products catering to daily needs, with a focus on simple shopping with the highest quality products at the best price.

"Prices I can trust. Quality that is reliably good. That's what makes shopping at Aldi so easy," explained Lukas Kaiser, acting managing director marketing and communications at Aldi Nord.

The target group of the new campaign includes people between the age group of 18 and 49 years, especially families with younger as well as older children.

The discounter offers a wide range of products ranging from seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables, gourmet products, non-food and drugstore items, own brands or branded products.

Lars Klein, managing director customer interaction and buying at Aldi Süd, added, "We show our customers that they can rely on Aldi as a trustworthy and affordable everyday helper. We have the right products for every need and every family member. We are and will remain the price leader."

The discounter has been expanding its range for years, especially in the areas of vegan, regional, and organic products, to offer its customers a wide selection.

Promoting The New Campaign

The campaign 'Just the right thing for every moment' was conceived by the creative agency McCann, with media strategy and planning carried out by the agency PHD Media and social media by Kolle Rebbe.

The campaign includes radio spots, advertisements in selected daily and popular newspapers, information in the flyer as well as screens and posters in stores.

The campaign is also available online via advertising in the retailer's newsletter, online display ads, on Facebook and Instagram as well as Spotify.

From week 41, the campaign will also feature a TV spot directed by Arun Tamm.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

