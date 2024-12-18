52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

New SPAR Express Store Opens In Riyadh

By Siobhán Maguire
The AlSadhan Group, the licensed SPAR organisation operating the brand in Saudi Arabia, has opened a new SPAR Express store at the General Authority of Civil Aviation Headquarters in Riyadh.

This opening is part of new positioning of the SPAR brand in Saudi Arabia, focusing on growing in convenience, supermarket and online channels.

The opening of this SPAR Express store in Riyadh comes within the framework of the 2030 development strategy recently launched by AlSadhan Group.

Convenience Food

"With the Saudi shopper being technology-oriented and focused on quality products at good value, this framework aims to enhance the customer shopping experience, providing diverse and flexible shopping options featuring concepts that meet the needs of consumers and bring them closer to their homes, workplaces, or even studies," said the company.

This new SPAR Express has a modern and innovative design focused on convenience and food for on-the-move consumption, including a SPAR bakery.

The AlSadhan Group owns and operates centralised bakery productions, ensuring high-quality baked goods are readily available for customers in its stores.

Food-To-Go

Customers can purchase a wide variety of food-to-go through the SPAR bakery, including freshly made pizzas, pastries, and an assortment of cakes.

The licence to operate SPAR in Saudi Arabia was granted by SPAR International in January 2016 to the AlSadhan Group.

