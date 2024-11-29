UN Talks Struggle For Breakthrough On Plastics Treaty

The chairman of talks aiming for an international treaty to rein in pollution from plastics issued a document outlining measures that could furnish the basis of a pact, in an attempt to spur discussions as a 1 December deadline approaches.

However, some delegates and civil society organisations underscored what they viewed as shortcomings of the document, including leeway on curbing plastic production.

South Korea is hosting delegates from about 175 countries at the fifth and final meeting of the UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) to agree globally binding rules on plastics, but this week's talks had moved at glacial pace.

The document, issued by committee chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso, featured ideas such as a global list of plastic products to be managed and a financial mechanism to help fund developing countries' action on the treaty.

Serious Environmental Problem

'The high and rapidly increasing levels of plastic pollution ... represent a serious environmental and human health problem,' the document said.

It mentioned, but did not confirm, some of the most divisive tasks, such as whether the treaty will set a global target to cut output of primary plastic polymers or skip it altogether.

It left it up to countries' voluntary decisions to take a range of possible actions on plastic products and left undecided how rich nations would contribute to a fund.

It also appeared to lack concrete standards on checking chemicals of concern, as well as on the protection of human health.

"Mopping the floor when the tap is open is useless," said Anthony Agotha, climate and environment ambassador at European External Action Service, saying that plastic production and design curbs need to be in the final agreement.

The International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) representing makers of plastic, backs governments' efforts to finalise the deal, said its spokesperson, Stewart Harris, adding that the body wanted to hasten a circular economy for plastics.

Plastic Pollution

Nations which produce petrochemicals, such as Saudi Arabia, oppose efforts to cap plastic production, despite the protests of low- and middle-income nations that bear the brunt of plastic pollution.

While supporting an international treaty, the petrochemical industry has also been vocal in urging governments to avoid setting mandatory plastic production caps in favour of efforts to reduce plastic waste, such as recycling.

The chairman's move came after several participants had expressed frustration at the slow pace of the talks, amid disagreements over procedure, multiple proposals and some efforts to return to ground covered in the past.

"Most of the countries... came here with the idea of including a numeric target (of plastic reduction), but... we have put forth a proposal that not only crosses but stomped our own red lines," said Juan Monterrey, head of delegation for Panama that led a proposal with more than 100 countries' support.

"So we're seeking all the other delegations that have not moved a centimetre to... meet us halfway."

