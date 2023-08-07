52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Artificial Intelligence To Play Increasingly Important Role In Food And Beverage

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Artificial intelligence (AI) will become an increasingly important industry in the food and beverage sector over the coming years, a new study has found, reaching a market value of $27.99 billion (€25.56 billion) by 2027.

This represents a CAGR of 43.9% between now and 2027, the AI In Food And Beverages Market report, from The Business Research Company, found.

The AI in food and beverages market is expected to be worth $6.53 billion (€5.96 billion) this year, up from $4.46 billion (€4.07 billion) a year ago.

Empowering Start-Ups

At the core of this growth, the report found, is the role that AI plays in empowering start-ups within the food and beverage sector.

'These start-ups are at the forefront of innovation, introducing new food processing solutions, enhancing food delivery systems, and tackling food waste issues,' it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

'AI plays a crucial role in supporting these startups by analysing customer demands and desires, providing valuable insights that aid in product development and refinement.'

In addition, artificial intelligence has brought about 'significant improvements' in food waste management, deliveries, and food safety, while machine learning has enabled firms to extract insights into consumer demands and preferences more efficiently.

Practical Uses

Earlier this year, French retailer Carrefour introduced a new AI-powered chatbot using ChatGPT technology to enhance the shopping experience for its online customers in France.

The Hopla chatbot enables shoppers to select products that align with their budget and food preferences, and also provides new menu ideas. Additionally, the chatbot offers anti-waste solutions by suggesting ways to reuse ingredients and even helps compose shopping baskets based on specific associated recipes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar move, the Italian hypermarket chain, Il Gigante, which is part of Gruppo Selex, adopted artificial intelligence to increase the readership of its flyers.

Through AI technology, Il Gigante analyses the catchment area of each store and integrates this data with loyalty card information. By doing so, the retailer measures the effectiveness of both paper and digital flyers in driving traffic to each outlet, allowing for more targeted and efficient marketing strategies.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Continente Retailer Adopts GPT Technology For Customer Service Portal
2
Retail

Lidl Portugal Upgrades Customer Loyalty App
3
Technology

Amazon's Outlook Brightens On Cloud, Consumer Sales Lift
4
Technology

Frank Yiannas Joins Wiliot As Strategic Advisor
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com