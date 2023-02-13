Retailers And Consumer Goods Firms Pledge Support For Türkiye And Syria

Retailers and consumer goods firms have stepped up their efforts to support aid organisations in the wake of the humanitarian crisis in Türkiye and Syria, following the devastating earthquake that hit the region on 6 February.

Among the firms that have already pledged support are:

Aldi Süd

The discounter announced on LinkedIn that it was donating €500,000 to the Red Cross to assist with disaster relief efforts in both countries.

'We are monitoring developments in both countries and working to help individuals, families and communities affected,' Aldi Sud said.

Asda

British retailer Asda has pledged £100,00 to Unicef to help support those affected by the earthquake, as well as providing clothing donations through its George brand.

"We stand with our fellow retailers and businesses in offering our support to the humanitarian effort and are proud to work with Unicef as they provide critical aid on the ground," commented Mohsin Issa, Asda co-owner.

Beiersdorf

The maker of Nivea has pledged an 'immediate aid donation of €500,000' while also working alongside the Deutsches Rotes Kreuz e.V organisation to ensure that urgent humanitarian aid and immediate emergency relief is provided to the region.

"This natural disaster in Türkiye and Syria is of tragic dimensions," CEO Vincent Warnerry said in a statement. "I speak on behalf of the whole Beiersdorf family around the globe, when I say that our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the impacted families, their relatives, partners and communities."

Carrefour

Through its Carrefour Global Sourcing platform, which is based in Shanghai, the French retailer has donated and delivered over 6,000 items to those affected by the earthquake, with more due to be delivered this week.

Carrefour has also implemented a number of fundraising activities in the markets in which it has a presence.

Danone

Danone has said that its Turkish operation is donating 'high quantities' of products such as water, baby formula, and medical nutrition products, to local authorities and aid organisations, while also establishing a company-wide donation campaign to facilitate the provision of humanitarian support.

"I can already tell you that Danone commits to donating a total of €1 million to support the victims of the earthquakes, including the contribution of Danoners," CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique commented on LinkedIn.

Essity

Swedish personal care firm Essity has donated €100,000 to the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), while also pledging to match all employee donations made to UNHCR by March 31 of this year.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquake and the human tragedy in Türkiye and Syria," said Magnus Groth, chief executive. "At Essity, initiatives are ongoing throughout our business to donate essential hygiene and health products."

Iceland Foods

Frozen foods retailer Iceland donated £50,000 to an appeal set up by British newspaper The Sun, to "support the essential relief efforts of the British Red Cross providing on-the-ground vital aid", commented chief executive Richard Walker.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kraft Heinz has pledged a donation of $500,000 to the American Red Cross to support humanitarian aid efforts in the region, while also committing to match employee donations up to $250,000.

'Our teams on the ground are also hard at work securing vital food items and care products for donations, and we are partnering with our suppliers to assist in getting additional aid to those in need quickly,' it said.

Musgrave Group

Irish retailer Musgrave Group is donating €100,000 to the Irish Red Cross and Unicef, to help bring much needed supplies including food, blankets, and medicine to families and communities impacted by the earthquake.

In addition, it is rolling out a 'major fundraising campaign' across its SuperValu, Centra, Donnybrook Fair, Daybreak, Mace NI and of Musgrave MarketPlace banners.

PepsiCo

The soft drinks giant's PepsiCo Foundation is working 'hand in hand' with non-profit partners on the group to provide support, it said in a statement, with the group announcing a $1.2 million donation, inclusive of employee donation matching to non-profit partners, in humanitarian aid to those impacted in Türkiye and Syria.

'We will continue to engage with our local partners to help support those affected in Türkiye and Syria as they recover and rebuild in the weeks and months ahead,' it said.

REWE Group

German retailer REWE Group has pledged €500,000 to the Deutsches Rotes Kreuz e.V organisation to support humanitarian efforts in the region.

“Many people work under the umbrella of the REWE Group, some of whom have direct family ties to those affected in the region," commented chief executive Lionel Souque. "Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their homes, lost their homes or lost their lives."

Starbucks

The coffee giant's Starbucks Foundation, Starbucks Corporation, and Alshaya Group have pledged a joint contribution of $1 million to non-profit organisations that are provide immediate relief and assistance in the region, including the Global Red Cross and World Central Kitchen.

Tesco

Tesco said that at group level, it is working with the British Red Cross and humanitarian partners, donating £100,000 to provide support in the region. In addition, Tesco Ireland is pledging a further €25,000 to the Irish Red Cross Earthquake Appeal.

How To Donate

Pledge your support for the humanitarian efforts in Türkiye and Syria via one of the links below.

Details on how to pledge your support for the humanitarian efforts in #Türkiye and #Syria can be found via the links below. #earthquake #aid #support pic.twitter.com/dFhGNbi3hZ — European Supermarket Magazine (@esm_magazine) February 13, 2023

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.