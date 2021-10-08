Anuga Presents Top Innovations Of 2021

Published on Oct 8 2021 12:25 PM in Retail tagged: Koelnmesse / product innovation / Anuga 2021 / Anuga taste Innovation Show

The Anuga taste Innovation Show will present the most important new product innovations of 2021 to visitors and media representatives at this year's event in Cologne from 9 to 13 October.

Anuga, the world's largest trade fair for the food industry, is also setting new benchmarks with its digital format and will additionally bring professionals from all over the globe together from 11 to 13 October via the new digital platform Anuga @home.

Under the key theme 'Transform', more than 4,600 exhibitors from 97 countries will present various products in 10 trade shows, with a particular focus on new trends and international product innovations.

Over 418 companies submitted more than 1,332 product innovation entries for the Anuga taste Innovation Show.

Out of this total, 67 products have made it to the exhibition area of the special event after being selected by a jury comprising international trade journalists and market research analysts.

The products were selected based on the idea, innovative power, sustainability and creative implementation.

In addition, ten products were also recognised as 'especially innovative.' These include:

Dried salmon - Jerky Chips by Royal Nordic (Latvia)

Ready to Eat - Beet Root Tots by Frostkrone (Germany)

Aztek Lager by IMAG Organics (Mexico)

THE COOLIVES by Aceitunas Torrent (Spain)

12 Scallops on Crispy Crackers by Escal (France)

Frozen Pesto Drops by Il Pesto di Pra' srl (Italy)

Safran Sosse - Sugosi® I Prestigiosi by Surgital (Italy)

Compostable Coffee Capsules by Café Sati (France)

Lotao Green Jackfruit Veggie Balls by Lotao (Germany)

Happy Veggies – Beetroobee by Finest Selection Kft. (Hungary)

All new products will be exhibited at a special event in Hall 4.1 as well as on Anuga @home.

The access an online catalogue of the exhibition, click here.

Top Trends

The innovative products featured in Anuga 2021 are characterised by sustainability, health and convenience.

The inclination towards plant-based protein has seen a big breakthrough in 2020. Several food and beverage companies seek to use plant-based ingredients as supplements or the main attraction of their new product development ideas.

Consumers are becoming more sensitive to the theme of sustainability, making plant-based proteins increasingly popular. Food items that claim to be 'purely plant-based' are particularly popular.

Plant-based sources of protein include, among others, soya, peas, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.

New products include, for instance, whole grain chickpea crackers, protein balls, plant-based fish salad, a plant-based sauce made of fava beans or beetroot wraps.

Advertisement

Another noteworthy food trend is alternative meat proteins, and it is no longer just about veggie burgers or vegetarian meat substitutes.

The new alternatives range from laboratory meat or cell-based meat to insects. New products to be showcased at Anuga range from ready-made meals with plant-based meatballs to plant-based chicken nuggets or sausages. Cell-based meat will be presented at Anuga on 11 October as part of the New Food Conference.

Another trending topic at this year's event encompasses products with additional health-related benefits and natural ingredients without artificial colourings. This paves the way for clean-label products, which provide end users information on the ingredients, origin, ethical and ecological factors.

Exhibitors will present Turkish coffee with collagen, which combats the classic effects of coffee, such as vascular constriction and wrinkles.

Other trends include kombucha products, ranging from lemonades, teas, to kombucha shots, which contribute towards healthy intestinal flora.

The subject of sustainability also remains topical, with products such as compostable coffee capsules, lemonade made from unusably sour grapes, and paper-based cups.

Other Highlights

Other highlights of the event include products with unusual flavour profiles and product presentation, including spirulina dyed blue as an energy booster for athletes or purple-coloured chips.

Anuga 2021 will also feature special events and themed areas showcasing the latest trends and potential future solutions at the dairy alternatives, meet more meatless or clean label sections.

This year's congress programme will also provide insights into the food transformation. The New Food Conference will discuss the potential of cell-based meats, while the Nutrition X Innovation Summit will address solutions for personalised diets and the ZNU Congress will deal with holistic approaches for sustainability.

For more information, visit www.anuga.com. All photos courtesy Koelnmesse.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.