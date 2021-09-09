Delhaize Belgium, Unbox Launch Programme To Promote Healthy Diet

Published on Sep 9 2021 7:32 AM in Retail tagged: Belgium / Delhaize / Nutri-Score / Healthy Lifestyle / Unbox

Delhaize Belgium and Unbox have joined forces to launch the Healthy Membership Program for companies, which seeks to encourage people to adopt a balanced diet.

The programme offers employees of participating organisations a 20% discount on Nutri-Score A and B products.

The initiative aims to help people choose more balanced products and increase their purchasing power.

Xavier Piesvaux, CEO of Delhaize Belgium, said, "Delhaize moves with life and that is precisely why it promotes a healthy lifestyle. As a Belgian pioneer in the Nutri-Score food label, it helps people to make balanced choices every day.

"Nutri-Score is therefore an integral part of Delhaize's strategic and commercial approach so that customers can enjoy interesting promotions and prices, new products and inspiration in the field of balanced nutrition."

Delhaize And Unbox Supporting Healthier Lifestyles

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in consumers prioritising healthy food and lifestyle and they also expect retailers to support them in their efforts to lead healthier lives.

The initiative by Delhaize and Unbox gives the employees of the participating organisations a financial incentive to choose food products with a Nutri-Score A or B.

Erik Saelens of Unbox said the concept is based on the Healthy Ucoins pilot project, that was successfully tested in 2019 by Unbox and Delhaize at selected companies.

"During the analysis of that pilot project, it was then established that substantially more Nutri-Score A and B products were sold if the participants received an extra discount on the purchase of these more balanced products. It is indisputable proof that behavioural reward systems are the future," Saelens added.

Healthy Membership Program

The Healthy Membership Program is free of taxes and social security contributions and any company or organisation can enrol in the initiative.

With this, their employees enjoy a 20% discount if they choose products with Nutri-Score A or B (vegetables, fish, water, etc.), with a maximum discount of €60 per month.

The concept is accessible via the Superplus card, Delhaize's loyalty programme.

Participants in this concept can enjoy this discount in all 771 Delhaize stores in Belgium.

Partena Professional and a number of large employers have already joined the initiative and employees will be able to avail of the service in the autumn of 2021.

Michel Halet, CEO of Partena Professional, said, "The Healthy Membership Program is an interesting addition for employers who want to give their employees more and healthy purchasing power that makes a real difference in terms of well-being and health. It is an optimisation that makes a difference in the lifestyle of the individuals who contribute to the business goal in the organisation.

"Partena Professional will also offer it to its own employees to take good care of our own people, and together with Unbox and Delhaize we will also enable other organisations to do the same."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.