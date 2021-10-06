Konzum Still Leads in Croatia, But Lidl, Kaufland Gain Ground
Published on Oct 6 2021 11:58 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Lidl / Croatia / Konzum / Spar / Kaufland / Plodine / Tommy / Studenac / Schwarz Group / Paywall / Eurospin Hrvatska / Konzum Plus
The Croatian grocery retail sector achieved revenues of over HRK 40 billion (€5.3 billion) in 2020, which is 0.8% higher than in the previous year, new data has shown.
This indicates a slowdown of the market, as the growth in 2019 amounted to 6%, according to the annual report of the Agency for the Protection of Market Competition (AZTN).
The report analysed 51 active grocery retailers, which together boast 4,707 outlets (+14 on 2019) and a total net sales area of 1.44 million square metres (-1%).
Retailers In Growth
