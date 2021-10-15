ESM Magazine

Magnit And FMCG Companies Sign Code Of Commitments Under 'United for a Healthier Future' Initiative

Published on Oct 15 2021 11:09 AM in Retail tagged: Russia / Magnit / FMCG / health / Nutrition / CGF

Magnit And FMCG Companies Sign Code Of Commitments Under 'United for a Healthier Future' Initiative

Russian retailer Magnit has signed the Code of Voluntary Commitments under the 'United for a Healthier Future' Initiative along with eight international FMCG companies.

The companies include Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Danone, Mars, PepsiCo, L'Oréal, Procter & Gamble, as well as Boston Consulting Group.

The initiative, announced in April 2021 by the Consumer Goods Forum, aims to improve the quality of life for consumers and local communities in Russia.

'An Important Step'

Sharon Bligh, Healthier Lives Director at the Consumer Goods Forum, commented, "The launch of the Russian CHL local initiative in April was an important step in our mission to empower and inspire as many people as possible in communities worldwide to make healthier choices and live healthier lives.

"We hope that the 'United for a Healthier Future' initiative's latest commitments to education, availability, partnerships and research will help drive progress to encourage a healthier future in Russia and accelerate impact at scale."

The project will see its members collaborating in three areas - self-care, community care, and employee care.

The members intend to assist in achieving the goals of the 'Strengthening Public Health' Federal Project, actively spread information about the principles of healthy living and environmental care, and support development of unified requirements to educational outreach in the field of healthy living and ecology.

Jan Dunning, president and CEO of Magnit, said, "The adopted Code will serve as the foundation for the largest FMCG producers and retailers in taking care of the consumer and the world around us. Together, we will promote these ideas to the widest possible audience and try to improve the quality of life for people living in Russia.

"The Code remains open and may be signed by any interested suppliers, retailers, and any other parties that agree with its provisions. Magnit has been in the market for almost 30 years, we have several generations of families shopping with us today, they trust us, and we are confident that we can help our customers live healthier lives and take care of their loved ones and the environment."

Highlights Of The Code

The signing of the code implies that the members will provide information to consumers and employees that support health awareness, encourage more responsible consumption, and increase interest in balanced nutrition, healthy living, disease prevention, and environmental care.

It will offer goods, comprehensive solutions, and services to increase the attractiveness, accessibility, and affordability of healthy living and environmental care to consumers.

The members will strive to increase the share of food and associated products for healthy living and environmental care in the consumer basket.

Alexey Khodyachikh, Corporate Marketing Communications Director Nestlé Russia and Eurasia, commented, "At Nestlé, we aim to help consumers make healthier food and lifestyle choices based on our solid expertise in nutrition, health and wellness.

"By joining forces with retail business and industry partners, we get an opportunity to further upscale the positive impact of our programmes and to inspire people to lead healthier lives."

Other initiatives from members will encompass forging partnerships with other retailers, FMCG producers, public authorities, research institutes, and other stakeholders to share relevant experiences in promoting healthy living and environmental care.

The code will also ensure that members support studies aimed at identifying consumer trends and the level of consumer awareness with regard to healthy living and environmental care.

'Needs Of Modern Consumers'

Lakish Hatalkar, area managing director of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health for Russia, Ukraine and CIS, co-chair of Women's Leadership & Inclusion EMEA, said, "In 2020, we introduced our 10-year ambition to advance human health while also protecting our planet – Healthy Lives Mission, which is our strategic way to satisfy the needs and demands of modern consumers. This includes a focus on reducing preventable diseases, such as tackling smoking cessation in Russia.

"To help fulfill our Healthy Lives Mission, we're joining forces with retailers, other manufacturers, and business partners to deliver best possible solutions for millions of consumers in Russia."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

