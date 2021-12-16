It's been a difficult year, but the festive period always finds ways to make us smile – and this year's crop of retailer Christmas adverts certainly lightens the mood.

ESM has entrusted our pan-European network of elves to gather what we deem to be the best festive retailer adverts currently in circulation across the continent... and we are asking you, our readers, to select what you deem to be the pick of the Yuletide crop.

Please enter your favourite in the form below; scroll down to view the adverts. We'll announce the winner on Wednesday 22 December. Happy holidays!

View This Year's Commercials Here (remember to turn on the subtitles):

Albert Heijn (Netherlands)

An inquisitive rodent embarks on a journey to find his sweetheart in Albert Heijn's Christmas offering.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftbdEhLyuRk

Carrefour (France)

The best ingredient this Christmas is solidarity, according to Carrefour, and its festive ad for 2021 showcases the French retailer's support for local communities and the disadvantaged.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhoFxGfGLXw

Conad (Italy)

Local children team up to make Christmas special for someone that lives alone, in Conad's festive commercial.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5e5FV_YF6Y

Coop (Switzerland)

Snow monster Nevi helps a homeless squirrel feel secure in the Christmas advert from Swiss retailer Coop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=td6R_tlE1d4

Edeka (Germany)

An adventurous raindrop sets out on a mission to become a snowflake in this sustainability-themed advert from Edeka.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVsydpGdGPY

El Corte Inglés (Spain)

Children are magically transformed into Christmas elves in the Christmas commercial from Spain's El Corte Inglés.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hg0BUqvzKpo

John Lewis & Partners (UK)

What happens when an unexpected guest lands in your forest? John Lewis' Christmas commercial goes interplanetary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTttgc0DPA4

Jumbo (Netherlands)

A middle aged man lets his imagination get the better of him when planning a Yuletide get together, in Jumbo's Christmas ad.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeALSjVLCRE

Penny (Germany)

The favourite of the ESM editorial team, Penny's Christmas ad – well, more of a short film – is a heartwarming tale of lost youth during the pandemic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdfNqlkqSeE

PLUS (Netherlands)

A local teacher gets rewarded for her community spirit in this Christmas advert from Dutch retailer PLUS.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKT0a_3Y0hw

SuperValu (Ireland)

An injured reindeer is nurtured back to health in time to perform his Christmas duties, in this festive short from SuperValu in Ireland.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unoH2GnUcFY

Tesco (UK)

After last year, nothing's going to stop the protagonists of this year's Tesco ad from having a good time – but will Santa end up in quarantine?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0P7QSCLtRwI

