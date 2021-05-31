ESM Magazine

Food, Grocery Delivery App Usage Continues To Rise, Even As Lockdowns Ease

Published on May 31 2021

Food, Grocery Delivery App Usage Continues To Rise, Even As Lockdowns Ease

Even as lockdown restrictions ease around the world, the use of food and grocery delivery apps continues to rise, new data has shown.

According to App Annie, apps such as Gorillas, UberEats, DoorDash and foodpanda have seen continued use in recent weeks, expanding their regional market availability, introducing new offerings, and finding new ways to stay relevant to consumers.

“Despite many consumers enjoying restrictions being lifted and indoor dining reopening, we are still seeing a spike in both food and grocery delivery app usage the past few months," said Lexi Sydow, head of marketing insights, App Annie.

