ESM’s Retail Recap: Delhaize Belgium, Co-op UK, Asda, Lidl España

Close to half (44%) of Belgians plan to celebrate Christmas at home, with 29% saying that they plan to do the same at the end of the year, according to Delhaize’s latest annual end-of-year survey.

Moreover, 34% of respondents plan to monitor their budgets. In 2023, this percentage stood at 43%, the data showed.

The survey revealed that classic party menu items continue to remain popular, but food-sharing is also gaining ground.

Delhaize expects to sell around 750,000 bottles of cava, 450,000 bottles of prosecco, 550,000 bottles of champagne, and 200,000 bottles of non-alcoholic (sparkling) wines in this festive period.

Co-op UK Improves Chicken Welfare

Co-op UK has introduced chicken from improved animal welfare standards across its British breaded and ready-to-eat range.

The move will allow Co-op members and customers to access chicken reared in 20% more space to perch and roam, at an affordable price.

The 21 SKUs – including Co-op’s British Breaded Chicken Goujons, British Garlic Kiev, British Roast Chicken Drumstick and British Sliced Chicken Breast – have been rebranded under the retailer’s Space to Thrive range.

It follows the retailer’s fresh chicken range moving to the Space to Thrive brand in February of this year.

Asda Teams Up With Amazon

UK retailer Asda is offering Amazon customers parcel pickup and label-free, box-free returns at more than 700 stores.

Shoppers will be able to pick up Amazon orders in participating Asda stores across the UK, the retailer added.

The partnership will reduce the need for additional shipping boxes, with customers able to return items in the original manufacturer’s packaging.

Chris Hall, vice-president of logistics at Asda, stated, “By bringing essential services like Amazon parcel pickup and return drop-offs closer to where our customers live and work, we’re able to provide greater convenience to more of the communities we serve across the UK.”

Lidl España Doubles Toy Range

Lidl España has doubled its toy range for Christmas, to include more than 700 products in its stores and online.

The discounter has added around 400 products this season, as it seeks to offer quick, convenient and easy shopping options to its customers.

The collection is available in more than 680 Lidl stores in Spain and on Lidl.es, with prices starting at €1.99.