ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Morrisons' Property Portfolio, Wholesale Business Make It Attractive To Private Equity

Published on Jul 15 2021 9:48 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Retail / UK / Morrisons / Supermarkets / Paywall / Analyst / Third Bridge

Morrisons' Property Portfolio, Wholesale Business Make It Attractive To Private Equity

Morrisons' £8 billion property portfolio, coupled with its vertically integrated supply chain and wholesale structure, make it a "very attractive" business for private equity investors, a leading retail analyst has suggested.

Ross Hindle, retail sector analyst at Third Bridge, was commenting following the retailer's accepting of a takeover offer from Fortress Investment Group, which values the business at £6.3 billion (€7.34 billion), however other groups, such as Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Apollo Global Management are also poised to play their hand. Even online giant Amazon could throw its hat into the ring.

Morrisons posted a 2.7% increase in like-for-like sakes in the first quarter of its financial year.

Morrisons' Property Estate

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Axfood Taking Steps To 'Boost Competitiveness', Posts Q2 Sales Gain

Axfood Taking Steps To 'Boost Competitiveness', Posts Q2 Sales Gain
Marketing Restrictions On Food, Beverages Could Lead To $500bn Loss For Brands

Marketing Restrictions On Food, Beverages Could Lead To $500bn Loss For Brands
Talks With Russia 'Best Way' To Resolve Champagne Dispute: Minister

Talks With Russia 'Best Way' To Resolve Champagne Dispute: Minister
Boosting Profits Should Be Next On The Agenda For Ocado, Say Analysts

Boosting Profits Should Be Next On The Agenda For Ocado, Say Analysts
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Magnit To Buy Fewer Dixy Stores To Comply With Competition Law Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Magnit To Buy Fewer Dixy Stores To Comply With Competition Law
Tesco To Encourage Mask Wearing After 19 July Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Tesco To Encourage Mask Wearing After 19 July
Pepco Could Benefit From Inflation, CEO Says Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Pepco Could Benefit From Inflation, CEO Says
Esselunga Pledges To Plant Three Million Trees By 2030 Thu, 15 Jul 2021

Esselunga Pledges To Plant Three Million Trees By 2030
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN